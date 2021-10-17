12 Cheugy Halloween Trends You Can’t Let Go Of

As Halloween approaches, you might be looking for new outfits and decorations. If you’re looking for inspiration, sometimes trends that are a bit passé can be the most fun, and TBH, if you’re still into cheugy Halloween looks, it’s understandable. From ’90s looks to the early aughts, there’s a lot of old trends you can still incorporate into your Halloween celebration. So while you count down to Oct. 31, you’ll want to check out these 12 cheugy Halloween trends and maybe add them to your lineup of spooky season items for a hit of nostalgia.

ICYMI, the word cheugy relates to all things in millennial culture that Gen Z considers a bit out of style or even cringe-worthy, but it’s not a total dig. More than anything, people who are cheugy continue to call themselves out for it in hilarious, light-hearted memes. If it was hip in the 2000s, it’s probably cheugy, which means there’s plenty of Halloween fare that fits the bill. Luckily for anyone who is still admittedly cheugy, there’s nothing wrong with loving a bit of the past and remaining attached to these trends because anyone can be cheugy. With decor and clothes that ship to your home, you can find items from $3 to $50.

From items like Halloween window clings to iron-on patch sweatshirts, these cheugy Halloween trends might just be your next favorite purchase.

1. Halloween Iron-On Patches And Sweatshirts

Iron-on patches and sweatshirts certainly had a moment in the ’90s and ’00s, and it’s hard to top this cheugy Halloween trend. You can find plenty of patches you can iron on a shirt yourself or opt for a sweatshirt that’s already got patches.

2. Puffy Paint Design Sweatshirts

Puffy paint was such a thing back in the early ‘00s. You can get a throwback vintage sweatshirt with cheugy designs like pumpkins, cats, and spiders. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can get some puff paint and decorate a plain sweatshirt for a custom look.

3. Rae Dunn Typography Halloween Phrases

There’s nothing like a Rae Dunn typography design that says cheugy Halloween, and there are plenty of decals and decor that’ll spook up your place.

4. Ceramic Haunted Houses

If you remember all those little ceramic haunted houses your family used to collect, they still exist — and they’re as cheugy as ever.

5. Floral Skeletons And Skulls

Mixing florals and skeletons and skulls is a spooky vibe, and you can find designs in art prints and tabletop decor.

6. Skeleton Outfits

Although skeletons are synonymous with Halloween, the need to wear a literal skeleton design on your pants or shirt is cheugy... but oh so tempting.

7. Halloween Slogan T-Shirts

“If the broom fits, fly it!” There’s nothing like a cheesy Halloween slogan T-shirt to show off your love for the holiday.

8. Cutesy Pumpkin And Scarecrow Costumes

For some reason, throughout the ’90s and ’00s, cute scarecrow and pumpkin costumes were all the rage. And, TBH, they’re still easy to love.

9. Cartoon Halloween Treat Buckets And Bags

It’s easy to love nostalgic treat buckets and bags with cartoon designs like Scooby-Doo, classic skeletons, and Barbie.

10. 3D Or Cloisonné Earrings

Wearing 3-dimensional pumpkins or cloisonné ghosts was a vibe, and yes, you still can.

11. Light-Up Pumpkin Necklaces

People will definitely see you coming with a light-up pumpkin necklace.

12. Halloween Window Clings

Window clings can still be cool! These designs include classic ghosts, bats, pumpkins, and more.

Once you’ve got some genuinely cheugy Halloween decor and ‘fits, there’s nothing to stop you from celebrating in off-trend style.