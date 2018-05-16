Here’s Why You Can’t Share Spotify Songs On Your Instagram Story

The Spotify-sharing feature on Instagram makes it so easy to let your friends know what you’re listening to. Instead of screenshotting and texting a new bop you can’t get out of your head, you can upload your new favorite songs straight from Spotify to your Instagram Story. If you’re having issues with the feature and can't share Spotify songs to your Instagram Story, here’s what to check so you can start queuing up your current soundtrack.

Instagram introduced the ability to share Spotify songs to a Story in 2018, and it’s become a mainstream feature in the years since. Not only does it give people one more way to connect with their friends and followers via music, but it’s incredibly easy to use and takes just seconds to move from one app to the other. Plus, the feature allows your friends to listen along with you right from your Instagram Story. Once you post a Spotify song on your Story, all they have to do is tap the “Play on Spotify” link in the upper left corner of your Story to listen to the whole song in Spotify.

The feature has been around for a few years, so everyone should be able to share Spotify songs to their Instagram. However, if the feature isn’t working for you or you don’t know where to find it, here are a few troubleshooting steps that’ll help you fix the issue.

Update Your App Instagram First things first. Make sure your Instagram app is up to date with the most recent version of the platform. You can do this by checking the iOS or Google Play App Store to see if your app is running the latest update. You can also go to Settings on your phone, tap General, and then select Software Update. If your device isn’t running the latest version of Instagram, go ahead and update it. It also wouldn’t hurt to make sure your Spotify app is current, too, so that the two apps can work in tandem.

Look In The Right Place Instagram To share a song from Spotify directly to your Instagram Story, open up the music app and put on the track you want to share with your Insta fam. Next, tap the three dots (...) on your screen next to the track. From the menu, select "Share," and then "Instagram." The cover art of the song will show up in a post on your Instagram Story, and you can add a few GIFs, stickers, or other fun content before you post it to your Story for all of your followers to see. In addition to songs, you can also share artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts using the same method.