The holidays are right around the corner, and you’re probably preparing for packed roads and airports. To avoid rushing to your gate or sitting in a sea of brake lights, you might want to try to schedule your travels around the busiest travel days for the 2022 holidays to steer clear. While you might not be able to avoid running into any crowds, you can try to plan an itinerary that will give you the least stress possible.

If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, here are some travel hacks for saving money and time. If you can, waiting to travel the Monday before the holidays can save 20-30% on average, according to Expedia data shared with Elite Daily. If you’re in no rush, traveling on the holiday itself will likely save you big time and help you to avoid the lines. With holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa filling up the calendar in December, there are definitely certain days you’ll want to avoid.

While some people escape the winter for warmer climates, there are others who desire a white Christmas. Expedia notes Cancun, Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas as the most popular nearby destinations for U.S. travelers during the winter holidays. Internationally, the bustling cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok are on everyone’s Christmas list. While Bangkok, Paris, and Dubai, are hot spots for ringing in the New Year. Now that you know where people will be, here are the busiest times to travel for the holidays by flight and car.

Shutterstock

Busiest Time To Travel For Christmas

Whether you’re heading home or going on a vacation for Christmas, all you’re likely wishing for is the gift of smooth travels. Before you jump on your sleigh, you should know the most popular travel days for Christmas departures will be Dec. 17, 22, 23, and 16, in that order, according to Expedia data shared with Elite Daily. When your stockings and suitcases are filled with gifts, the busiest time to return is the day after Christmas on Dec. 26, per Expedia. Here’s how it differs based on your mode of transport.

When Airports Will Be Busy (Worst Time To Fly):

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — keep it that way by avoiding last-minute travel two days before Christmas Day. KAYAK reported Dec. 23 as the busiest day to travel ahead of Christmas. Plan further ahead because Dec. 22 is projected to be just as busy.

When Traffic Will Be Bad (Worst Time To Drive):

As of Nov. 10, 2022, year-end holiday traffic projections are unavailable, but 2021 trends from AAA’s Travel Forecast showed the best time to avoid congestion on the roads is on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The busiest times will be between noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, and 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 24. If you must hit the road, the best time is after 7 p.m. on Dec. 23 or before 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.

When Train Stations Will Be Busy

If trends remain the same as last year, the busiest days for train stations around Christmas will be from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, Marc Magliari, PR manager for Amtrak Government Affairs and Corporate Communications, told Elite Daily in December 2021.

Busiest Time To Travel For Hanukkah

About one in 14 Americans celebrate Hanukkah, according to a 2015 report by Wilmington, North Carolina's Star News. This year, Hanukkah will be celebrated between Dec. 18-26. The busiest overall time to travel around Hanukkah will be Dec. 26, when the last day of the festival falls on the day after Christmas, according to Expedia.

When Airports Will Be Busy (Worst Time To Fly):

Plenty will be taking to the skies for the Jewish Festival of Lights. KAYAK shared that the busiest days to fly for Hanukkah will be Dec. 22, 23, and 26.

When Traffic Will Be Bad (Worst Time To Drive):

Roads should be clear on your way to Hanukkah celebrations on the first and last day. On your way back, AAA’s 2021 Travel Forecast recommended driving back on Dec. 27 before 1 p.m. to avoid traffic. The busiest time on the roads will be 3-6 p.m.

Train

Amtrak stations will be packed around the start of Hanukkah, as trains will see travelers for both Christmas and Hanukkah from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, per Magliari’s 2021 data.

Shutterstock

Busiest Time To Travel For Kwanzaa

The celebration of life runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. As it coincides with the post-Christmas and New Year’s rush, the busiest time for travel around Kwanzaa is projected to be Dec. 26, Expedia shared. While Jan. 2, 3, and 1, are popular choices, in that order, for returns.

When Airports Will Be Busy (Worst Time To Fly):

KAYAK reported the anticipated busiest days for flying for Kwanzaa will be Dec. 22, 23, and 26, as people are looking to beat the travel rush before the holiday commences.

When Traffic Will Be Bad (Worst Time To Drive):

Driving the day before Kwanzaa celebrations begin on Dec. 26 will be a breeze if the roads were as smooth as last year’s Dec. 25, per AAA’s 2021 predictions. On the first day of Kwanzaa, known as “Umoja” meaning “unity,” driving before noon is recommended as it is expected to get busier from 1-7 p.m. As the celebrations come to a close on Jan. 1 for “Imani” or “faith”, the roads will be clear with minimal congestion. However, Jan. 2 will see additional traffic between 2-6 p.m., so plan to start your roadtrip before 1 p.m.

Train

Trains will be cheaper and less busy on Dec. 25, the day before Kwanzaa, as the Christmas travel rush will have passed. However, trains will be packed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, with higher prices, according to Wanderu.

Busiest Time To Travel For New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

After the ball drops and it’s time to return to your daily routines, New Year travels peak on Jan. 2, 3, and 1, in that order, per Expedia. If you have the time to wait for travel to settle down, you could take the first few days of 2023 to get a start on your New Year’s resolutions.

When Airports Will Be Busy (Worst Time To Fly):

No one wants to be stuck at the airport at the countdown to New Year’s. The busiest days for NYE travel will be days before, on Dec. 28 and 29, while Dec. 30 and 31 are expected to be less busy. After ushering in the New Year’s, it’s time to go home asap on Jan. 1 when it’s expected to be less busy than Jan. 2.

When Traffic Will Be Bad (Worst Time To Drive):

AAA’s 2021 Travel Forecast showed NYE traffic starting up to three days prior to Dec. 31 between 1-7 p.m. from Dec. 28-30. On NYE, avoid the roads between 2-4 p.m. and NYD will be smooth sailing with minimal congestion expected.

Train

According to 2021’s trending ticket sales, Magliari told Elite Daily that train stations will be the busiest on Jan. 2. If your New Year’s resolution includes smoother travels, you’ll want to avoid this day.

When the time comes for you to grab your bags and head out, remember to double-check your belongings. Expedia recommends leaving for the airport early to have time to get through security, simply as good practice. You can sign up for TSA PreCheck or CLEAR to skip the lines, and check-in larger items to breeze through. Booking a flexible flight with no change fees can help prepare for delays or cancellations. Now that you have all the tips and tricks, you’ll be celebrating the holidays in no time.