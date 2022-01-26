Budweiser Teased Its Return To The Super Bowl With An Ad Featuring The Iconic Clydesdales

Got any plans for Sunday, Feb. 13? If it’s anything but watching the 2022 Super Bowl (well, the commercials during the game), you’re gonna want to reschedule. After taking a year off, Budweiser is making its grand return to the Super Bowl stage with the help of a familiar four-legged friend. When the brand released a teaser trailer on Jan. 26, fans were thrilled to see Budweiser is back with a commercial for Super Bowl 2022, especially since it’s featuring a “brand icon.”

In case you need a refresher, the last Budweiser Super Bowl commercial aired in 2020 and was called “Typical American.” It juxtaposed “typical American” stereotypes with clips of people doing things like putting out fires, winning races, and helping out others, closing with a line: “Nest time someone labels you ‘typical,’ show them what typical can do.” Of course, you didn’t see Budweiser ad in 2021 since the brand sat out the game and instead focused on vaccine awareness.

Well, the beer brand is back, and though the 2022 Budweiser Super Bowl commercial teaser doesn’t provide too much insight, one thing is for sure: There will be an appearance from a well-known “brand icon,” aka a Clydesdale horse.

The 10-second preview highlights the fringed hooves of the brand mascot galloping through an empty field. There’s a musical crescendo at the end and it reads, “We’re back. 2.13.2022.” Yeah, not a lot to go on. According to a Budweiser spokesperson, you can expect the the 2022 Super Bowl spot to be “bolder and more heart-warming.” I’m crying already.

It’s been a couple years since the famous horses hit the small screen. In 2019, Budweiser tapped the help of another adorable animal spokesperson — a Dalmatian. The 2019 commercial showed the spotted pooch sitting on top of a horse and carriage (helmed by eight Clydesdales, obviously) as Bob Dylan’s 1963 hit “Blowin' In The Wind” played. As the camera panned out, it revealed a skyline of wind turbines. The tagline read, “Now brewed with wind power,” to promote the company’s sustainability goal of converting to 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

After making their advertisement debut in 1933, the Clydesdale horse breed has been a staple of the Anheuser-Busch company for nearly 90 years, so it only makes sense that the brand brought in a classic Clydesdale to help mark its highly anticipated return to the Super Bowl.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

To see the rest of what Budweiser has in store, make sure to tune in to the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.