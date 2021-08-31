Bud Light Seltzer is dropping a new variety pack for fall that’ll have you so ready for cozy season. Bud Light Seltzer’s new fall flavors in the Flannel Pack include sweet offerings like Pumpkin Spice and Apple Crisp. The limited-edition sips will certainly bring the flavors of your favorite pumpkin patch and apple harvest (with a boozy twist, of course) to your next fall happy hour.

Bud Light Seltzer unveiled its new fall variety pack on Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to an email from Bud Light to Elite Daily, and it’s a festive twist to the hard seltzer you know and love. If you’re 21 years or older, the sips are great options when you’re looking for a boozy alternative to the PSL this fall. Like all of the beverages in Bud Light Seltzer’s collection, the Fall Flannel pack is made with natural flavors and each sip features a 5% ABV.

There are four distinct flavors to choose from, starting with, of course, Pumpkin Spice. The Pumpkin Spice seltzer features a combo of flavors including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. To sweeten things up, you’ll want to check out Toasted Marshmallow, which blends marshmallow with a dash of chocolate flavor. Maple Pear is a fruity option that combines maple syrup and pear flavors for a refreshing sip. Rounding out the collection is the Apple Crisp flavor. Though it’s a new offering in the Fall Flannel pack, it actually made an appearance in Bud Light Seltzer’s 2020 Ugly Sweater holiday pack under the same name. The brand’s Apple Crisp seltzer will have you enjoying the classic flavors of an apple pie with each sip.‌

Courtesy of Bud Light Seltzer

All the drinks come in 12-ounce cans that feature a flannel-inspired plaid design so that you can show off on Instagram. Bud Light Seltzer’s Fall Flannel 12-pack comes with three cans of each flavor, and you can buy it beginning Sept. 6 at retailers nationwide. If a boozy PSL becomes your go-to, you’ll want to stock up, because this limited-edition pack will only be available through the end of October.

Before heading to the grocery store to pick up Bud Light Seltzer’s new fall flavors, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.