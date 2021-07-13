Pet parents know it can be tough keeping up with the messes dogs and cats can make, not to mention expensive. According to data from the ASPCA shared by Bissell and Wag!, the average annual cost to take care of large dog is $2,000, which is why the brands teamed up to give pet parents the chance to win caretaking services and cleaning appliances. If you could use some help keeping your space spick and span while taking care of your fur baby, you’ll want to enter Bissell & Wag!’s pet parents “More Than Messes” sweepstakes for a chance to win big.

Floor care brand Bissell and pet caretaking app Wag! are cleaning up the mess — literally — with the More Than Messes sweepstakes. Inspired by the uptick in new furry family members during the 2020 quarantine, the sweepstakes prizes include a suite of Bissell products and Wag! service funds, because even though you love taking care of your pup, it would be nice to have a little extra cash to do it with.

To enter, go to www.MoreThanMesses.com, fill out the form with your info, upload a photo of your pet, and include a moment you shared with your pet made all their messes worth it. Keep the sweet memory to 50 words or less, and make sure you submit your entry before the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 27.

Courtesy of Bissell x Wag!

The winners will be selected via random drawing on or about Aug. 3 and receive a notification via email around Aug. 5. If you’re one of the five lucky grand-prize winners, you’ll receive $2,000 to cover the costs of caring for your pet and a year of Wag! services in the form of a $1,040 gift certificate for one walk per week.

In addition, you’ll also receive a suite of Bissell pet products worth $1,467.97, including an ICONPet EDGE Cordless Vacuum, a CrossWave Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, a MYAirPro Air Purifier, a Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush Plush, and a SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum. The total grand prize pack is worth $4,428.96.

Even if you don’t score a grand prize, you might be one of 45 winners to get a prize package worth $529.98, including a Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush Plush ($199.99), a $30 Wag! gift certificate, and an ICONPet EDGE Cordless Vacuum ($379.99).

If you’re ready to make it easier to clean up after your pet’s messes so you can focus on giving your fur baby all the love, make sure you remember to enter the sweepstakes before it’s over.