Here Are All The Best Signs From The Abortion Rights Marches On Oct. 2

Thousands of people took part in Women’s Marches across the country on Saturday, Oct. 2 to protest restrictive abortion laws, with the main rally taking place on the Supreme Court steps in Washington D.C. The total of 660 demonstrations held everywhere from Austin to New York City were largely inspired by the Texas six-week abortion ban, and occurred only two days before the beginning of a new Supreme Court term that will decide on the future of the country’s abortion rights. To show their support of the pro-choice movement, protestors took to the streets with plenty of impassioned signs, including “Stop the spread of Tex-ism” and "Bans off our bodies.” Check out all the best signs from the abortion rights marches on Oct. 2 to see how demonstrators made a statement.

The Women’s Marches on Oct. 2 were the first held under the Biden Administration — the group’s first-ever nationwide protests were sparked by former president Donald Trump’s 2016 election win. This time, protestors once again organized in downtown Washington D.C. before making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Supreme Court. Throughout the day, there were plenty of speakers that warned about the looming threat to Roe v. Wade, denounced Texas’s controversial abortion ban, and bemoaned the 6-3 conservative majority in the country’s highest court — which many fear could impose even more restrictive abortion laws in upcoming months.

Of course, there were also plenty of celebs who took part in the Women’s Marches on Saturday. Amy Schumer shared an Instagram photo of her and Jennifer Lawrence (who also showed off her baby bump) in Washington D.C., along with the caption, "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice.” The pair were both holding pro-choice signs like so many of the other protestors, with Schumer’s sign reading “Abortion is essential” and Lawrence’s saying, “"Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies.”

There were also so many creative and inspiring signs made by demonstrators. Many referenced Roe v. Wade and called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for imposing the six-week abortion ban. These clever signs from the abortion rights marches on Oct. 2 will have you so fired up.

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Montinique Monroe/Getty Images News/Getty Images

SERGIO FLORES/AFP/Getty Images

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

With so many people taking a stand for reproductive rights on Saturday, it’s clear that the nationwide movement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.