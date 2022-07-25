When you embark on a mall trip, sooner or later you wind up at Auntie Anne’s, thanks to the sweet and savory smells wafting from the yellow-and-blue storefront. You don’t need an excuse to get a hot pretzel, but on Tuesday, July 26, aka Auntie Day, you have an especially great reason to stop by. Yep, there’s a holiday devoted to Auntie Anne’s hot and doughy pretzels. On Auntie Day, you can score free Auntie Anne’s pretzels and enter a sweepstakes as well a contest for a chance to win cold, hard cash — like a total $30,000. Here’s everything to know about Auntie Day 2022, so you don’t miss out on what might be your new favorite holiday.

Whether or not you knew about Auntie Anne’s Day, one thing is for sure: It wouldn’t be a proper National Auntie Day celebration without a pretzel in hand. And considering it’s a holiday, that should probably be a free pretzel. Holidays and free stuff go hand in hand, right? Well, maybe that’s not the rule, but it’s what you’ll get on Auntie Day. Thankfully, it’s super simple to score your free hot pretzel on July 26.

Get A Free Auntie Anne’s Pretzel On July 26

On Auntie Day, you can get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel deal at participating locations. To snag the offer, simply purchase any drink on July 26 through the Pretzels Perk app — current members will see the deal in their app, but if you’re not a member, you’ll need to join and get the deal when you sign up. That’s all there is to it: get your drink and a free hot pretzel is yours for the taking.

Courtesy of Auntie Anne's

Auntie Day Contest for $10K

I mentioned cash is also a part of this celebration, and there are a few ways to shoot your shot. Auntie Anne’s National Auntie Day contest, which runs on July 26 from 9 a.m. ET through 4:59 p.m. ET, could score you the grand prize of $10,000. If you miss out, don’t worry, because 10 runners up will take home $1,000 each.

There are two ways to enter the contest. The first is by posting an original video that shares how you’ll use your prize money on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or as a comment on Auntie Anne’s official sweepstakes post. Make sure to use the tag Auntie Anne’s official account on the respective social media platform (@auntieannespretzels on Instagram, @auntieannes on Twitter, @auntieannespretzels on Facebook, and @auntieannes on TikTok), and include your $CashTag handle.

You can also post the video as a comment on Auntie Anne’s official contest post. Make sure to include the hashtags #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #entry and your $CashTag handle when posting through either method. Entries will be judged on factors like creativity and your love for Auntie Anne’s, so it’s a good idea to showcase all your pretzel passion for a chance to win $10,000.

Auntie Anne’s Day Sweepstakes For Cash Prizes

Because it’s a celebration, there are many ways to win. In the Auntie Anne’s Day sweepstakes, there are three tiers of prizes: 100 cash payments of $5; 20 cash payments of $100; and 15 cash payments of $500. To enter, you can post a video with the same rules as above, but if you post it as a comment, make sure to comment on the Auntie Anne’s sweepstakes post.

You can also comment on the sweepstakes post (without a video) and include #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #entry as well as your $CashTag.

However you enter, make sure you do it before 4:59 p.m. ET on July 26 — imagine how many pretzels $10,000 could get you.