Follow These 8 Asian American & Pacific Islander Activists To Celebrate Their Work

After more than a year of the stress and strain of a pandemic, everyone needs something happy in their timelines — and if you can learn something from it, so much the better! So, if you want to learn and cheer on some incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) activists working to change the United States on issues like labor rights, the arts, and anti-racism, you can go ahead and follow these accounts on Instagram.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019, an estimated 5.9% of the United States identifies as Asian American, while 0.2% are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. While that doesn’t sound huge, it works out to more than 19 million Asian American people in the United States and more than 600,000 Pacific Islanders. Of course, broad census labels don’t do justice to the diversity of the Asian American experience — the term includes people with heritage from dozens of cultures and traditions, across a broad swath of the globe. All of whom are bringing their own unique perspectives to social change, as well as your Instagram feed.

It’s all the more important to celebrate AAPI voices following a rise in anti-Asian racism during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Many of these activists and influencers are using their platforms to speak out against hate and elevate their communities as well as work on social issues that have affected the United States for years.

So, here are some of the best, most inspirational Asian American and Pacific Islander activists, speakers, educators, and artists who you can follow on Instagram. Because they’re worth celebrating.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

01 Ai-jen Poo As a labor activist and grassroots community organizer, Ai-jen Poo has been dedicated to elevating the voices of domestic workers, essential workers, and underserved and underrepresented populations for years. She’s the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the co-director of Caring Across Generations, and the 2014 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award. She’s also active in feminist circles: In 2019, along with Cecile Richards and Alicia Garza, she co-founded the women’s movement Supermajority, which works to build women’s political and social power. You can keep up with her latest updates on Instagram, where she shares updates about her latest activism efforts, her Sunstorm podcast, and her adorable dog named Ben.

04 Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya As a multi-disciplinary neuroscientist-turned-artist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya uses her work as an outlet to combat racist and discriminatory Asian stereotypes in the United States. In addition to being known for including complex scientific ideas in her art, Phingbodhipakkiya incorporates themes highlighting the strength, resilience, and beauty of Asian communities in America. In her 2020 series, "I Still Believe in Our City," a body of work that centers Asian American voices in New York City, Phingbodhipakkiya incorporates phrases like "I am not your scapegoat" and "this is our home too" atop colorful images of Asian American women. Her work is both gorgeous and inspirational, and you can follow her artistic journey on Instagram here.

06 Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio As a Kanaka Maoli wahine poet, activist, and educator, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio uses her platform to continually combat Western colonialism and exploitation, and work toward justice for Hawaii’s native population. She’s been performing spoken word poetry since 2007, and in 2018, she earned her Ph.D. in Hawaiian literature from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She’s also become a three-time national poetry champion, a poetry mentor, and a published author. Throughout her years as an activist, she’s fought for the rights of native Hawaiians over land and resources, and has participated in several protests against corporate exploitation — such as the construction of a Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) atop the sacred Mauna Kea volcano. Now, in 2021, she works as an assistant professor of Indigenous and Native Hawaiian politics at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. You can follow along with the latest updates on her activism through her Instagram.

07 Saru Jayaraman An attorney, activist, and writer from California, Sarumathi “Saru” Jayaraman is dedicated to advocating for underrepresented restaurant and tipped workers across the nation — especially immigrants to the United States. In 2007, she co-founded Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC) United, where she helped establish workplace justice campaigns, advocated for living wages, and fought to protect workers’ rights by helping pass Washington’s Accrued Sick and Safe Leave Act. She’s also the president of the One Fair Wage campaign, which fights for a living hourly wage for tipped workers like restaurant employees, nail salon workers, and airport attendants, who make as little as $2.13 an hour. She’s continued her activism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting for the United States’ most vulnerable working populations. You can keep up with her activism on Instagram here.