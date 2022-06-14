Going out to eat is always fun, but what’s even better is when you go out with your crew knowing that appetizers are a part of the deal. Who doesn’t love more food? Enter Applebee’s new Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries. The national chain launched the seriously drool-worthy dish on June 13, and it might just be the perfect combination of fried and cheesy goodness. With a base of waffle fries and beer-flavored cheese, appetizers will be on the docket for all your summer trips to Applebee’s.

Usually, fries are what you get on the side of your main dish, but Applebee’s Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries bring the fried potatoes to your table even earlier in your meal. But these aren’t like regular fries, they’re cool fries. After all, the new innovation takes the classic menu item to the next level with a whole slew of tasty additions, including beer-flavored cheese. Yep, you read that right — your crispy waffle fries will be topped with a combo of melted cheddar cheeses, Blue Moon white cheddar beer cheese (the alcohol burns off in the cooking process), and applewood-smoked bacon. It’s all served with a side of house-made buttermilk ranch dressing for all your creamy dippin’ needs, because, of course, every perfect appetizer comes with ranch.

To get in on this pre-meal feast, you can order Applebee’s Brew Pub Loaded Waffles Fries for $10.99 in restaurants, to-go, or as park of a pickup order. Need a reason to park yourself in a booth? You can also get this new offering as part of Applebee’s half-off appetizers deal that runs every Monday through Friday for a limited time when you dine-in during select late-night hours. The clutch offer is also valid on other fan-favorite apps, including Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wonton Tacos, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Chicken Quesadilla, and Brew Pub Pretzels with Beer Cheese Dip. For more details on the special, check out your local Applebee’s.

Courtesy of Applebee's

If you’re looking to pair an appetizer with a boozy beverage, Applebee’s is selling $5 Star-Spangled Sips through July 4 if you’re 21 or older. The lineup includes two new cocktails: the All-American Mucho, which is a blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, frozen lemonade, and strawberry and blue raspberry flavors, and the Blue Bahama Mama, which pays tribute to the classic with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, blue curacao, and Applebee’s blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime.

While the Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries will be around for a while, the special deals are only available for a limited time, so plan your next Applebee’s trip accordingly.