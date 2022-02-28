Applebee's Is Selling 2 New St. Patrick's Day Cocktails For $5 Each

Get ready to kick off St. Patrick’s Day at Applebee’s with some boozy beverages that won’t break the bank. The restaurant chain unveiled its latest Mucho Cocktails — the new $5 Saintly Sips — on Feb. 22, and the line includes the festive Tipsy Leprechaun and the Pot O’ Gold Colada. With whisky and rum, Applebee’s $5 Saintly Sips will certainly get you in the spirit to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day if you’re 21 and over.

Applebee’s $5 Saintly Sips are here to make your St. Patrick’s Day happy hours so festive that you can’t help but share the sips to your Instagram. While scoring a $5 drink isn’t exactly the same as stumbling upon a pot of gold, it’s still a pretty sweet deal, and the drinks are quite the concoctions. The Tipsy Leprechaun is an Irish tea that features a blend of Jameson Irish Whisky, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet and sour, and lemon lime soda — it’s all finished off with a rim lined with gold sugar. For a fruity sip, you’ll want to check out the Pot O’ Gold Colada. It’s a piña colada made with Captain Morgan Rum and mango flavoring. Like all the other drinks on Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails, the $5 Saintly Sips are served in a signature Mucho glass for an extra festive touch.

Applebee’s $5 Saintly Sips are available at nationwide locations as well as to-go at participating restaurants. To order the boozy beverages for to-go or delivery, head to Applebees.com or download Applebee’s mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. BTW, the $5 Saintly Sips are only available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to get your hands on a cocktail before they disappear.

While you’re celebrating at Applebee’s, you can also check out the chain’s new Impossible Cheeseburger. It features a plant-based patty that’s topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Have a fave burger you want to try the patty on? You can swap an Impossible Burger in any of Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers on the menu.

Now that you have some festive plans — read: $5 Saintly Sips — make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you make your trip to Applebee’s.