Apple Launched New Colorful Pride Bands & Faces For Your Watch

With Pride Month just around the corner, you can celebrate with a new Apple Watch band or face that represents the diversity of the LGBTQ community. Apple unveiled a collection of accessories for Pride Month that includes sporty and woven options with matching digital watch faces in stunning rainbow designs. You can literally wear the rainbow on your wrist, thanks to Apple Watch’s Pride Collection.

Apple debuted its Apple Watch Pride band and faces Collection on May 17, and you can grab yours in time for June. Included in the collection are two Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch and two matching watch faces. The collection incorporates a broader set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags and the community’s diverse activists who’ve fought for LGBTQ rights throughout history.

First up is the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, which features a rainbow of colors woven together. The black and brown shades represent the Black and Latinx communities and those affected by HIV/AIDS, while the light blue, pink, and white colors stand for transgender and nonbinary community members. The Apple Watch Pride Edition band features stretchable recycled yarn material and silicon threads, comes in 12 different lengths, and fits Apple Watch SE and Series 4 or later.

The matching Pride watch face features the same color scheme as the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and offers an infinite scroll and animation of the threads when you raise your wrist, thanks to Apple’s rotation of the Digital Crown.

You’ll be able to access the matching Pride watch face when you buy the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and use the App Clip functionality in the band’s packaging if your watch has iOS 14.3 or later.

The other Pride watch band from Apple is the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, which features six colors of the original rainbow, reflective yarn for outdoor activities and nighttime workouts, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later. The band is durable, adjustable, and corresponds with the Nike watch face, which features a minimalistic design of rainbow dots and the Nike logo.

You can get Apple’s Pride Edition Braised Solo Loop for $99 on Apple’s website, while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is $49 from Apple and will also be available on Nike’s website. The Pride watch face will be available in an upcoming Apple Watch software update, and both faces will appear as an option in your watch faces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The bands and watch faces build on Apple’s support for multiple LGBTQ organizations, including Encircle LGBTQ resource center for youth and families, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, and more. Although the watches don’t donate a percentage of the proceeds to these organizations, the LGBTQ organizations are among the programs Apple donates to regularly.