Apple’s HomePod Mini Now Comes In 3 New Colors

Apple unveiled three new color offerings for its HomePod mini during its “Unleashed” event on Monday, Oct. 18. Expanding beyond the original black and white hues, Apple’s new HomePod mini colors include three new options to brighten up your space: yellow, orange, and blue. The hardest part of upgrading your home speaker might be deciding which new color to get.

Apple introduced the lineup of new HomePod mini colors during its second fall virtual event from Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Oct. 18. If you’re not familiar, the HomePod mini is Apple’s smart speaker that’s compatible with most of your Apple products. It launched less than a year ago in November 2020, and if you haven’t tried it out yet, these new hues might be enough to change your mind. Of course, you can also buy the speaker in classic white and space gray, but these new options might be hard to pass up.

Not only does the powerful smart speaker come with the capabilities like a 360-degree audio experience and the ability to ask Siri to play a song, but now with the new colors, it’ll be a great addition to whatever vibe you’re going for in your space.

Apple didn’t go halfway with the new color options — in addition to new mesh hues on the outside, there are color details such as a matching woven power cable, tinted touch surface, and power icons.

If you’re looking for a speaker that will pair well with your iPhone, then the HomePod mini might be just what you need. With audio hand-off initiated simply by putting your phone playing music near the HomePod mini and personalized listening suggestions sent straight to your phone, you’ll be able to easily enjoy your fave tunes on the 3.3-inch tall speaker.

Again, the new colors you can choose from are yellow, orange, and blue. Priced at $99, the new HomePod mini hues will be available beginning in November 2021.