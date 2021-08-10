Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Resignation Has Twitter Saying, "Wait, Really?"

After multiple calls for his resignation — including from President Joe Biden himself — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference to address the multiple sexual assault allegations against him, and shockingly, to announce his resignation. The announcement came as a surprise to people all over the country, as Cuomo has denied all allegations against him for months on end, and even continued to deny them during the resignation press conference. Of course, Twitter has a lot to say, and these tweets about Andrew Cuomo's resignation all send the same message: “It’s about time.”

Cuomo began the Aug. 10 conference by almost immediately denying New York state attorney general Letitia James’ Aug. 3 report, which found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. He called the report “false,” and stated “the most serious allegations have no credible factual basis in the report.” However, amid multiple civil lawsuits, potential criminal charges, and a possible impeachment, Cuomo announced that he will step down from his position as governor in two weeks time. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And that’s what I’ll do,” he explained. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over as governor of New York after Cuomo steps down.

Since Cuomo dropped the bombshell announcement, people all over Twitter are chiming in with their thoughts — and they all seem to be thinking “great, but this should’ve happened a long time ago.”

Later, Cuomo added how he does indeed “hug and kiss people casually. Women and men. I have done it all my life."

More to come...