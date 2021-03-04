Following the Aug. 3 release of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the calls for him to resign are mounting. According to the report, the investigators found “that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law.” Gov. Cuomo quickly denied all of the report’s findings in a pre-recorded livestream video on Aug. 3, but the reigning sentiment is the leader of New York state should step down.

The investigation’s findings concluded “the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.” In response, Gov. Cuomo said in his livestream that he “never touched anyone inappropriately … that is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.” He brushed off the allegations as misunderstandings, and his lawyer Rita M. Glavin refuted each allegation in a point-by-point document.

Cuomo first came under fire on Feb. 24 2021, when former aide Lindsey Boylan publicly shared allegations describing how the governor allegedly sexually assaulted her in the workplace. Soon after, another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, came forward with similar allegations. Further allegations from a third woman, Anna Ruch, surfaced on March 1 in another Times article, which included a photo of the alleged incident, in which Cuomo allegedly asked if he could kiss her. Cuomo publicly denied all allegations at a March 3 press conference and again in his Aug. 3 video.

Gov. Cuomo didn’t specifically address resignation in his Aug. 3 response, but alongside his denial of the report’s findings, he stated, “I will not be distracted from [the] job.” Elite Daily reached out to the governor’s office about whether Gov. Cuomo plans to resign, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In March 2021, Cuomo more clearly stated his refusal to step down, saying, "I wasn't elected by politicians. I was elected by the people. I'm not going to resign … I'm going to do the job I was elected to do."

Five months after the first calls for Cuomo to step down trickled in, there’s practically an avalanche of pleas — from fellow Democrats as well as Republicans — for Gov. Cuomo to resign in the wake of New York Attorney General James’ report. Many are referring back to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault that gained traction in 2017 and 2018 and saw a number of prominent politicians leave office for alleged misconduct.

In response to questions about the AG report that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, President Joe Biden told White House reporters on Aug. 3, “He should resign.” On the topic of removing Cuomo from office, the president said he was aware “the state legislature may decide to impeach,” but that he “[didn’t] know for a fact.”

Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie, who would be charged with beginning any impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo, put out a statement on Aug. 3. It read, in part, “The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."

Heastie said the report was in the hands of the Judiciary Committee and they would begin an “in-depth examination.” The statement closed by promising more information in the “very near future.” Gov. Cuomo was clear in his Aug. 3 statement that he didn’t plan on going anywhere, but with calls for resignation coming from leaders in the Democratic Party like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden, it may not be up to him.