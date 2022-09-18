Festive foodies, listen up, because Aldi has something special in store. The supermarket chain is already teasing some of the different types of Advent calendars you can expect to see on the shelves later this year, and Aldi’s 2022 Advent calendars include wine, cheese, beer, hard seltzer, and more. The best part is, there’s even more goodies to come, which means the holiday season is just getting started.

Aldi has its mind on decking the halls — or at least counting down to decking the halls. On Sept. 13, the brand gave customers a glimpse into the fan favorite advent calendars that’ll be returning to Aldi’s later this year, and there’s already something for everyone. So far, the lineup includes a wine calendar, beer calendar, cheese calendar, and even a gnome scene kit calendar, and that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what’s to come. If Aldi’s advent calendars have been an essential part of your holiday celebrations for a while, you’ll probably recognize these edible holiday countdowns, because some of them, like the wine and cheese calendars, have been around since 2018. Talk about tradition.

The rest of Aldi’s advent calendar collection won’t be revealed until October 2022, but according to the brand, you can expect the selection to be bigger and better than ever.

As you wait for the full lineup of advent calendars to be revealed, here’s the rundown on the fan faves slated to make a return.

Aldi Advent Calendar Types

On Sept. 13, Aldi teased four of the holiday advent calendars that’ll be available later this year. Those calendars are:

2022 Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99)

Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar ($16.99)

Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar ($39.99)

Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($29.99)

If you’re familiar with last year’s Wine Advent Calendar, you know there’s plenty of variety. For 2022, you can expect wines from eight different countries and in 16 varieties. Past calendars have included rosé, pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, and more. Meanwhile, the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar for 2022 includes European cheeses, including English Cheddars, Dutch Goudas, and more.

As for the Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, you’ll get 12 different flavors, including Gingerbread and Spiced Plum. Finally, the My Friend Gnome Kit will include a 9-inch gnome doll, a storybook, and 24 scene props to create an adorable, gnome-tastic wonderland.

Courtesy of Aldi

Aldi Advent Calendar Release Date

Aldi’s full lineup of advent calendars for 2022 is scheduled to hit store shelves on Nov. 2, ad the full lineup will be announced in October. I know, I know, we haven’t even gotten through Halloween yet, but the holiday season is just around the corner.

How To Get Aldi Advent Calendars

Advent calendars will be available for purchase in-stores, so make sure to add it to your list. If you can’t squeeze in an Aldi run during the week, you may want to check Instacart for delivery. At the time of publication, Aldi wasn’t able to confirm whether the calendars would be available for Instacart delivery.

The holiday season might still be a couple months away, but there’s so much to look forward to now that (some of) Aldi’s advent calendars have been announced.