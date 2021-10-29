There’s also wine, cheese, and chocolate!
Aldi's new Advent calendars launch on Nov. 3 in varieties like wine and beer (if you’re 21 or older), cheese, chocolate, bath bombs, and so much more.
With 12-day and 24-day options, there’s so much to look forward to as you get into holiday mode.
Price: $29.99
If you’re 21 or older, sip these 12 Irish cream bottles on their own or add them to coffee for a ~cozy~ moment.
Flavors include sugar cookie, peppermint, white chocolate, caramel cream, tiramisu, cappuccino, and more.