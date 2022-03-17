Food
2022 St. Patrick’s Day deals on food and drink at spots like Chili's and more.

Score Free Green Doughnuts & $5 Cocktails With These St. Patrick’s Day Deals

There’s a discount on Guinness, too!

By Daffany Chan
Shutterstock

St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17, and major chains like Applebee’s and Chili’s are offering discounts on boozy sips (if you’re 21 or older) and green bites. To help you decide where to spend the holiday, check out these St. Patrick’s Day deals on festive food and drinks.

Shutterstock

Applebee’s

Treat yourself to one of two $5 Saintly Sips. The Tipsy Leprechaun is a twist on a Long Island Tea, and the Pot O’ Gold Colada features a frozen piña colada with Captain Morgan and mango.

Applebee's

Tap