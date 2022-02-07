Kissing and making up could actually be... fun 😉
Valentine's Day has never been *this* tantalizing. The moon will make a scene in dramatic and romantic Leo, only inches away from being full, but not quite yet. V-Day is teetering over the edge of becoming the full moon in Leo, and you're feeling the heat of its fiery buildup.
Venus and Mars will also join forces in domineering Capricorn, increasing the desire and tension. Venus is soft and and Mars is rough, and too much intensity between lovers could set off fuses. However, it could also lead to some passionate breakthroughs for these zodiac signs: