They could have a (turkey) bone to pick with you.
Even though Thanksgiving is all about counting your blessings and sharing a tasty meal with your family, it's not always as joyful as it sounds. Because your relatives can be stubborn about their opinions, this holiday can also lead to some pretty intense arguments.
At the end of the day, an argument doesn't mean you and your family love each other any less. It just means there are some passionate people seated at the table. If you're wondering which zodiac signs are most likely to start a fight on Thanksgiving 2021, here's the 411: