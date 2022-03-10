Holidays
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Argue On St. Patrick’s Day

It’ll be a less-than-lucky day for these few.

By Chelsea Jackson
Alexandr Dubynin/Moment/Getty Images

The *luckiest* day of the year is fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean everyone will be fortunate. The full moon in Virgo will illuminate the sky on March 18, causing emotions to run high for four zodiac signs throughout the day before.

Here’s who’s most likely to start a fight on St. Patrick’s Day this year:

Aries

As the assertive sign of the zodiac, you’re always eager to get things going. But on St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll be feeling much more scattered and unorganized than usual, leading to potential conflicts.

