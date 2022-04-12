Allergies and emotions are on high.
Easter’s upon us, and while many zodiac signs will be basking in the springtime sun, donning sundresses, and participating in egg hunts, there are a few signs that won’t be feeling in the holiday spirit. Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to cry on Easter 2022:
As the full moon in Libra shifts from your seventh house of partnership into your eighth house of secrets, burdens, and shared resources, you’ll be prompted to consider how you set boundaries with other people on Easter, as the moon shifts into Scorpio.