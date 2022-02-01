The competition is on.
When it comes to winning a competition, there’s a certain level of determination you must have in order to push yourself to be the best. These four zodiac signs have what it takes to make it to the finish line, making them the most likely to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics — and win:
As the first sign of the zodiac, you have an incessant need to be the best at everything you do — and you usually succeed. Your cardinal, fiery nature is perfect for competition, and your enthusiasm ensures that you’ll hit the ground running every time.