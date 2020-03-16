For a lot of people, working from home has become the new norm. Instead of heading off to the office, you start each day with a home-brewed coffee as you settle into your WFH desk. Early morning meetings now take place on Zoom and your watercooler convos happen over Slack. While your work from home setup has the same characteristics of working in an office, you get to enjoy the benefits of being able to wear cozy loungewear most days and not having to commute back and forth. While you might seeing your work besties’ faces each day and showing off your OOTDs in person, these Instagram captions for work from home pictures will replicate the experience online.

While you may not get to show off your looks IRL, you can still get all the praise you deserve with a post to the 'Gram that’s accompanied by some fun work from home captions. Another fun WFH pic you may want to share is your aesthetically-pleasing desk setup with cute succulents and color-coordinated office supplies. You never know, your snap could even inspire your friends to get their home desks in order as well. There’s also a chance to share your homemade lunch or morning lattes on the grid if you’re a foodie who mostly posts delicious pics.

Whatever snaps you decide to share from your WFH day, though, you’ll need some work captions to go along with them. A good caption is sure to spark a convo, which will feel just like you and your co-workers are chatting as you go for a coffee run or grab a snack from the kitchen. Since you’ve got emails to respond to and another Zoom meeting on the cal, make posting quick and simple by having these 40 work captions ready to go for whenever a WFH ‘Grammable moment happens.

Shutterstock

"TFW your desk is actually your bed." "Welcome to my cubicle." "Do your thing in your own way." "We can work from home." — Fifth Harmony, "Work from Home" "Working hard for something we don't care about is stress; working hard for something we love is called passion." — Simon Sinek "Maybe today I'll put some pants on... maybe." "Casual Friday, every day." "The employee of the month is me." "Coffee in one hand, confidence in the other." "You deserve a life and job that makes you happy." "You can go your own way." — Fleetwood Mac, "Go Your Own Way" "I've got my work-life balance in check." "Create a life you don't need a vacation from." "I'm the hardest working person in the room." "I'm hardly ever at my desk... I'm usually on the bed, move to the couch, and back to the bed." "Work is where my comfort zone is." "Do it with a passion or not at all." "My only competition is the person I was yesterday." "Think I might grab lunch at my usual spot — aka my kitchen." "As long as I have my computer and coffee, I can work from anywhere." "Remember to mute yourself during conference calls." "Don't quit your daydream." "Today's office views." "I found a job that makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning. Of course, I don't have to jump very far." "At home, the only annoying coworker I have is my cat whenever he/she sits on my keyboard." "I've bean thinking I need to make myself some coffee." "I have the best commute ever. It's a short walk from my bed to my desk. Done." "If the WiFi goes out, I guess I have to call myself." "The best work is the kind you can share from anywhere." "My sit-stand desk consists of me sitting at my desk and then standing to go to the kitchen." “My work outfit today is business on top and casual AF on the bottom.” “Working from home be like…” “Zoom, zoom, zoom. Make my heart go boom, boom.” — Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century “If you work from home, Mondays aren’t that bad.” “Clocking in from the couch.” “I never have to worry about someone taking my coffee mug.” “I have a beautiful desk… that I never sit at.” “The fax are that working from home is great.” “Zooming through the day.” “Yes, I look this good even when I have nowhere to go.”