Although winter is the season of freezing weather and sunsets that happen way too early, it’s the perfect atmosphere for some romance. It’s the best time of year for cuddling to keep warm, plus all those days spent cooped up indoors by the fire can help you really get to know someone. However, astrology always has a few tricks up its sleeve, and if you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the most romantic winter 2021 experience, I’ve got you covered. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius, there’s a strong chance you’ll be the main character in an unforgettable love story this winter.

With that being said, there’s still a lot of cosmic drama unfolding. When winter begins, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will be retrograde, creating complications in the love department. This retrograde will take place in rigid, committed, and serious Capricorn, encouraging you to make wiser decisions with your relationships instead of frivolous ones. This retrograde will last until Jan. 29, revealing all the ways your relationships could use some improvement.

However, when Venus retrograde ends, you’ll essentially be passing the torch from one retrograde to another. On Jan. 25, Mercury — planet of communication — will also station retrograde in Capricorn, making it a bit more difficult to get on the same page as your lover. While this winter may be filled with ups and downs, it will also help you work through the issues that have been holding you back from having truly fulfilling relationships.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Virgo: You’re Feeling Attracted To The Romantic Drama

When winter begins, Venus will be moving through your fifth house of love and pleasure, which will probably inspire you to seek out a romantic experience. However, let’s not forget Venus will also be retrograde, which could create the perfect storm for a whirlwind love story that’s filled with plenty of twists and turns. You may be reuniting with an old flame, but remain aware of the possibility that you’ll be slipping into old patterns.

Libra: You’re Embracing A More Mature Outlook On Love

Things will start to look a lot more romantic for you toward the end of the winter season. On March 6, Venus will enter your fifth house of passion and pleasure, encouraging you to express yourself and seek out a romantic season that gives you butterflies in your stomach. If you’re single, it will be the perfect time to mingle; if you’re in a relationship, you may want to take advantage of this opportunity to spice things up.

Capricorn: You’re Learning A Lot About What You Need From Your Relationships

Throughout the winter season, you may find that your love life is becoming much more emphasized. Venus will be moving through Capricorn until March 6, which will attract so much attention from potential lovers. However, because Venus will also be retrograde until Jan. 29, you may find that some of these romantic dalliances are encouraging you to learn something about yourself and what you truly need from your relationships.

Aquarius: You’re Letting Your Guard Down And Embracing Love

For the majority of winter, you may feel like things are moving rather slowly in your love life. However, once Venus enters Aquarius on March 6, you might feel rejuvenated and ready to embrace what your heart wants. As Venus moves through your first house of the self, it will inspire you to revamp your look, do what makes you feel beautiful, and surround yourself with people who bring so many forms of romance into your life.