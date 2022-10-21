Arby’s is known for its smoked meats but its limited-edition Smoked Bourbon has got fans hungry for more. ICYMI, the Oct. 19 drop of Arby’s very own bourbon, smoked with the same woods as its Smokehouse Sandwiches, sold out almost instantly. I mean, an aged bourbon whiskey that pairs well with Arby’s smoked meats? Say less. With the coveted bottle sold out for now, you’re probably wondering if Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be restocked. Well, there’s still hope — but you’ll have to move fast. If you’re 21 or over, here’s what you need to know to get your hands on a bottle.

If you missed your chance at snagging a bottle in the first round, I have a promising update for you. Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be restocked for a second drop on Oct. 21 at noon ET. No, this is not a drill, so set your alarm, like, right now. It will be the final restock of Arby’s Smoked Bourbon, according to the brand, so it’s now or never. According to Arby’s website, quantities are “extremely limited” so I wouldn’t bank on the supply to last for long. If you’re a loyal Arby’s Rewards member, you probably already knew about the second drop, but if you’re just finding out now — this might be your sign to sign up for Arby’s Rewards. Plus, you get a free Roast Beef Sandwich with your first purchase, so it’s a win-win situation. Now that you’re all up-to-date, you’ll want to know where to swipe your credit card.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You won’t find Arby’s Smoked Bourbon in-stores, because the 780-milliliter bottle is only available on the Arby’s Smoked Bourbon official website. The 45% ABV drink packs one hell of punch with flavors of Arby’s signature hickory, mesquite, and pecan woods infused in a sip, per the brand. At noon ET on Oct. 21, the bottle will be back for an encore for $60 each. The catch is you’ll have to be a resident of one of these seven states to seal the deal:

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Kentucky

New Hampshire

New York

Now, what won’t be back is the custom Lil’ Smoker cocktail smoker in the shape of an Arby’s brown wide-brim hat. I know, I know, everyone wants an Arby’s hat on their bar cart. But if you missed out, you can still make your Arby’s Smoked Bourbon experience a complete one when you pair your new booze an Arby’s Country-Style Rib Sandwich or Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich. It’s a smoky one true pairing.