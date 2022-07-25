All dogs are different. Some can play with a squeak toy without completely destroying it, and others... well, others might de-fluff it within seconds, making you wonder if it was worth the money to begin with. Luckily, there’s a company out there that’ll try hard to make your super chewer aim for the products that are meant to be chewed. Unlimited Toy Club knows that like people, dogs have preferences when it comes to stuff. And, they’re out to learn what makes your dog happy.

Unlimited Toy Club is an especially good match for dogs who need tougher toys. And, that’s because the company will actually replace the toy that your overly-excited hound damaged for free. (They can’t, however, replace that table your curious puppy chewed through. If only.)

It seems a little too good to be true. But, the company was created by dog-lovers, so they’ll always have your pup’s best interests at heart.

Get unlimited toys for your pup

The company asks you a few questions about your pup in order to pair you with the best toys.

You can also choose one of two plans. If you’re new to dog ownership, or just want to give the company a try, you can choose to be billed monthly for $29.95. But if you’ve got a bunch of dogs, or know their toy preference, you can get an annual membership for $299.95. That’ll save you money throughout the course of the year.

How many toys get sent per month?

Each month, members of the Unlimited Toy Club get two toys shipped right to their door. The club will also replace toys that your dog just isn’t feeling. And, they don’t expect you to send back used toys — they’ll just ship another one out once they know there’s been an issue.

With a promo code, you can also get a third toy shipped out monthly if you wish — sign up to get more details.

But, what makes Unlimited Toy Club different than other dog toy companies?

For one, the company focuses only on toys. You won’t get treats or other dog snacks in the mail. If you’ve got a picky eater — or, a dog with allergies — you don’t need to worry.

Secondly, there’s no commitment. You can cancel at any time if the club isn’t working for you. But, with the types of questions that Unlimited Toy Club asks about your dog, it’s pretty likely that your pet will just fall in love with the products.

Or if your dog is prone to eat squeakers, you can eliminate those options and go right for the rope toys. You can also “wishlist” toys you see on the website, and get those delivered. So if you happen to have your eye on some dumbbells or bones, you can request that they’ll be in your next shipment.

While humans love it, dogs seem to really love it.

The site has plenty of reviews from happy dogs all around the country.

But, happy dogs aside, it’s a great program for people who might be a bit hesitant about getting their dogs toys after seeing them get destroyed. Why waste money on just five seconds of fun for your dog? (Plus, have you ever had to clean up a mountain of fluff? It can be pretty upsetting to the over-sensitive, like myself.)

With the support of Unlimited Toy Club, now you can feel a bit better about the eventual destruction. The company’s guarantee to send a new toy puts the “Unlimited” in Unlimited Toy Club, after all.

In case you were wondering, they also never send the same toy twice — that is, unless it’s by your request.

But, does Unlimited Toy Club have anything other than toys?

You bet. Unlimited Toy Club also sells some great accessories.

That includes training whistles, travel hydration bottles, de-shedding gloves, and more. If you’re prepping for a new puppy arrival in the near future, it makes sense to shop through them to get everything you need.

As of right now, Unlimited Toy Club only ships to the United States. Your first toys ship right after you activate your membership, so what are you waiting for?