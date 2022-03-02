The Batman, which premieres in theaters on Friday, March 4, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne — aka Batman — and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle — aka Catwoman — fans of the DC superhero are excited to journey into Gotham City once more. Since Gotham City isn’t a real place, many fans might also be wondering, where was The Batman filmed? While some of the exterior shots of the 2022 film were captured in Chicago, according to IMDb, most of The Batman’s filming locations are located in Pattison’s home — the United Kingdom.

While watching the film, Londoners may even recognize some of the iconic buildings that were used for major Gotham City locations in The Batman, like City Hall and the Gotham Central Court House. Who knew the UK had such gritty Gotham vibes? Even if you’re not from the UK but have been before, you may recognize some of these landmarks. For anyone with the UK on their wanderlust bucket list, spotting these The Batman filming locations can be a cool thing to-do when you eventually travel there in between getting a meal at a pub and taking pics from the London Eye. When you do decide to book your overseas vacay, be sure to stay updated on current travel restriction to and from the United Kingdom.

When you do touch down in the United Kingdom, you’ll want to know where to head to first. For some help, check out this map of nine The Batman filming locations that you can set the GPS in your Batmobile to. From the filming location of the Penguin’s nightclub to an abandoned Gotham Orphanage, you’ll be able to live out your Batman dreams in no time.

The Batman 2022 Filming Locations

1 St. George’s Hall St George's Pl, Liverpool L1 1JJ, United Kingdom Visit the website St. George’s Hall in Liverpool was reportedly used as Gotham City Hall in The Batman. Taking a pic on the steps of the hall will make for a great Insta pic, but you can also attend events at the St. George’s Hall to see the interior as well. In fact, there’s a tribute to Taylor Swift concert from Mar. 17 to Apr. 16, which is a must for Swifties. 1/9

