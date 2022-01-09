Topo Chico Launched A Ranch Water Hard Seltzer That Sounds So Refreshing

Hard seltzer has been all the rage for the past few years, and now, you can switch up your go-to cans in 2022 with a new offering. Topo Chico dropped its new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer just in time for all your new year parties, and it’s a seriously refreshing sip. If you’re ready to add some lime to your boozy beverages, here’s where to buy Topo Chico’s new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer launched on Jan. 4 in select markets across the country, and the new beverage is a spin on a classic. ICYDK, Ranch Water is a fan-favorite Texan cocktail recipe that features only three ingredients: tequila, lime juice, and of course, Topo Chico seltzer. Topo Chico’s new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer puts a twist on the OG Texan sip with a combo of 100% agave, lime juice, and spiked sparkling water. The result is a 4.7% ABV concoction that features a uniquely crisp and refreshing taste that’ll give you an instant boost at all your picnics and gatherings this year.

If you’re at least 21 years old, you can purchase Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer in a 12-pack of 12-oz slim cans for $19.99. The sips are available at retailers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. If you prefer to have the boozy beverages delivered straight to your doorstep, you can also order a pack online.

Along with the debut of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, you can now also purchase the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer variety pack nationwide. To give you a refresher, the pack includes four fruity flavors: Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime, and Tropical Mango. You can use the brand’s product locator to find a location near you selling the fan-favorite seltzer.

Before you head to the store to stock up on new and classic Top Chico Hard Seltzer flavors for 2022, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.