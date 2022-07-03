Jack Harlow's New KFC Merch Will Add Some Spice To Your Wardrobe

The KFC Jack Harlow Meal has been all the rage with fast food fans this summer, and now you can pair your tasty bites with some sweet merch. Yep, you heard that right — KFC partnered with Jack Harlow to unveil new branded merch that’ll seriously upgrade your daily wardrobe, including hats, hoodies, and tees. Here’s where to buy Jack Harlow’s KFC merch for a spicy fit.

If you haven’t gotten a taste of the KFC Jack Harlow Meal yet, the combo curated by the rapper has been getting rave reviews for it’s a mix of OG and classic bites, including the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac and Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, side of ranch, and a lemonade. Now, the fast food chain is heating up the release of the celeb meal with the drop of limited-edition merch.

The Jack Harlow x KFC merch, which is available on Harlow’s official web store, includes five branded pieces that were exclusively designed for the collection. Featuring artwork from the Jack Harlow x KFC Meal packaging, it’s the perfect way to show off your love for the summer’s hottest fast food partnership while stayin’ comfy. After all, the Recipe Tee and Recipe Hoodie literally have all the menu items of the Jack Harlow x KFC meal printed on them, as well as black-and-white illustrations of the meal items. The back of the tee and hoodie feature an illustration of Harlow himself.

For a classic tribute to the iconic fast food chain, there’s the Chicken Right Tee, which has “We Do Chicken Right” printed in bold letters on the white t-shirt.

Rounding out the collection is the Jack Portrait Crewneck, which includes an illustration of Harlow on the front and the KFC logo on the back, and the Jack Portrait Hat, which features a Harlow illustration and KFC logo on the black baseball cap.

The new merch is only available for a limited time, while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to order your favorite pieces ASAP.