50 Weird Things That Came Out Of Nowhere & Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Picking up on trends before they become popular can be difficult. Sometimes, they make sense — but other times, they can feel totally random. And while you can never guarantee what’s going to be popular in the future, this list of weird things that are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon is a good place to get some ideas.

But if you need examples, let me direct your attention to this plant-based, mojito-scented spray that helps get rid of wrinkles from your clothes. Instead of breaking out the ol’ iron and board, just give that crumpled tee a few spritzes and then watch as the creases disappear before your eyes. Or, if you’re really looking for some uniquely trendy items, there’s also an egg separator that looks like a frog, as well as a sulfate- and paraben-free apple cider vinegar hair rinse that helps add volume while detangling. Oh, and I definitely can’t forget the LED nightlight that makes your toilet bowl glow when you’re in the room.

From color-changing lip balm to LED faucet lights, it’s no wonder that these weird things are skyrocketing in popularity — so make sure to grab them while they’re still in stock. Keep scrolling for more.

01 This Bracelet That Was Designed To Hold Your Ponytail SAVI STYLE Silicone Sportswear Hair Tie Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of always having a hair tie digging into your wrist? Loop it onto this bracelet instead. It’s waterproof as well as sweat-proof, which means you can during workouts and in the shower. Plus, it even comes in five colors.

02 These Chopsticks That Glow Like Lightsabers Lightsaber Light up LED Chopsticks Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate these lightsaber chopsticks. Not only do they light up just like you see in the movies, but batteries even come included with every purchase. Choose from two sets: green/purple, or red/blue.

03 The Tiny Spatula That Squeezes Into Your Emptying Jar S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas Amazon $7 See On Amazon Foundation, ketchup, shampoo — this rubber spatula is small enough to fit into nearly any bottle. It’s great for saving money, as it helps you scrape out every last drop. And with a flexible rubber heads, it’ll even contour to the bottle walls so that no bit gets missed.

04 This Memory Foam Wrist Rest That’s Shaped Like A Baguette Tofun Memory Foam Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you work at your computer a lot, you might want to add this nonslip wrist rest to your desk setup. Unlike many other wrist rests, this one is shaped like a baguette that customers have collectively given a 4.6-star rating to. Plus, it’s filled with cushiony memory foam.

05 This Moisturizing Lip Balm That Changes Colors Maybelline New York Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon With a formula that changes shades of pink depending on your lip’s pH level, this lip balm leaves you with a color that’s completely unique to you. It can help keep your lips hydrated for up to four hours, and reviewers raved about how it’s “long lasting.”

06 These Tiny Resistance Bands Made For Your Hands AllCare Finger Stretcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep these resistance bands on your desk at work for the next time you need to do a little brainstorming — they’re strength-building alternatives to fidget toys, and they’re completely BPA-free. Plus, you can also use them to help stretch out your fingers in order to alleviate soreness from arthritis.

07 This Tea Bag Squeezer Made From Stainless Steel Norpro Stainless Steel Round Tea Bag Squeezer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get as much flavor as possible out of your tea bags using this squeezer. It’s made from tough stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, with sieve holes to allow all that tea to easily flow out of the bag. One reviewer even wrote that “it works perfectly to squeeze out every last drop from the bag with no mess at all.”

08 A Gadget That Makes Quick Work Of Slicing Grapes bingxqiso Fruit Vegetable Slicer Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to nick yourself when chopping up cherry tomatoes and grapes — so grab this slicer. It’s easy to fill, and slicing is as simple as pushing the white slider down the tube. Plus, the blade is hidden so that your hands stay out of harm’s way.

09 The Feet Scrubbers That Suction To The Bottom Of Your Bathtub Tbestmax Scrubber Feet Cleaner Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to risk bending over in the shower; instead, stick these scrubbers to the floor of your tub. Thousands of bristles wash away dirt and grime from between your toes as you drag your feet back and forth, while tough suction cups on the bottom keep it from shifting around.

10 A Flyswatter That Zaps Bugs Into Submission Zap It Bug Zapper Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its 4,000-volt grid, this electrified flyswatter is a fun way to get rid of flying pests. The rechargeable battery provides up to 10,000 zaps when fully powered, and the there’s even an attached LED light built into the racket to let you know when it’s working.

11 This Egg Separator That Keeps Your Hands Clean Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to get your hands messy with slippery egg when separating the yolk — just use this little frog. A gentle squeeze sucks up the yolk into its mouth, leaving the whites behind. And since it’s made from silicone, it’s easy to wash out when finished.

12 A Face Towel That Works Like A Reusable Skincare Mask ProCIV Reusable Face Towel Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Load this towel up with your favorite lotion or mask, then let it sit on your face so that it can soak into your skin. It’s infinitely reusable, making it an eco-friendly alternative to sheet masks — and you can even use it as a cold compress if left in the fridge.

13 The Plant-Based Spray That Erases Wrinkles From Your Clothes Cold Iron Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t waste your time working with an iron and board — just give your wrinkled clothes a few spritzes of this spray, then sit back and watch as they disappear before your eyes. The best part? The plant-based formula is safe to use on everything except for synthetics and polyester.

14 An Alarm Clock On Wheels That Rolls Around The Room Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels Amazon $40 See On Amazon Having trouble getting up in the morning? Once this alarm clock starts to beep, it’ll roll off your nightstand and around your floors until you get up and turn it off. You can also adjust the snooze anywhere from one to eight minutes, and it’s tough enough to handle a 3-foot drop (per the manufacturer).

15 This Splashguard That Helps Keep You Dry While Doing Dishes Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $28 See On Amazon I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten my shirt wet when cleaning dishes at the sink — but if I had this splashguard up, I’d definitely walk away much drier. The bottom suctions to your counters to help keep it standing up, and there’s even a little keyhole on the corner so that you can hang it up in storage.

16 An LED Light That Illuminates The Water Coming From Your Faucet Dogxiong Temperature Sensitive Gradient LED Water Faucet Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add this LED to your faucet, and it’ll change colors depending on whether warm, cold, or lukewarm water is flowing through. There are no batteries or electricity required, as it uses the flowing water as power — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s “easy to install.”

17 The Silicone-Padded Trivets That Expand For Larger Cookware Silicone Trivet Mats (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re working with cookware that’s large or small, these trivets can be adjusted in size to make sure they won’t leave scorch marks on your counters. Simply flip the triangular parts outwards, and you’ve instantly got a larger trivet. Plus, they’re made from tough, heat-resistant silicone.

18 A Shockingly Versatile Multitool That Fits In Your Wallet SMART RSQ 37-in-1 EDC Credit Card Multitool Amazon $20 See On Amazon Opening bottles, peeling veggies, tightening screws — this multitool is so versatile that it can do all of those and more. It’s made from tough stainless steel that won’t warp under pressure, yet it’s small enough to fit inside your wallet so that it’s always within reach.

19 This Frying Pan That Adds Fun Designs To Pancakes EZJOB Pancake Molds Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for easy ways to add fun to breakfast? Try making some mini pancakes on this frying pan. Six different moulds let you imprint kittens, dinosaurs, and even llamas onto your pancakes. Plus, the center mould is plain so that you can use it to make eggs.

20 The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle Amazon $50 See On Amazon Have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day? This smart bottle glows once every hour as a reminder that it’s time to take a sip — and there’s even a Bluetooth speaker built into the base to let you jam out while you’re exercising.

21 A Fork That Attaches To Your Condiment Jars Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of reaching into the pickle jar, you can use this fork to grab one without making a mess. The rubber band sits around the jar lip so that the fork is always there when you need it, while the caddy helps prevent drips from dirtying up your refrigerator shelves.

22 These Egg White-Infused Face Masks That Helps Hydrate Your Skin SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only can this hydrating face mask help shrink the appearance of your pores and care for breakouts, but it can also help balance your skin’s pH level. Plus, it even contains egg white extract that can help plump your complexion — and one reviewer wrote that “after the treatment, my skin felt so soft and smooth and my pores were tiny!”

23 A Colorful, Motion-Detecting Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet Chunace Motion Sensor Activated Bathroom LED Bowl Nightlight Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add this motion-sensing night light to your toilet, and it’ll gently illuminate the bowl so that you can easily navigate your way through the dark. The brightness is adjustable up to five levels, and there are also 16 different LED colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode).

24 This Corkscrew That Looks Like A Cat TrueZoo Allie Cat Double Hinged Corkscrew Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ve probably never seen a corkscrew like this before — which is all the more reason to check it out. Not only does it look like a cat, but it’s also made from tough stainless steel with a soft-touch coating so that your grip is comfortable. Plus, it works with bottle caps in addition to corks.

25 These Socks That Look Like Slices Of Pizza Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box Set (4-Pairs) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a pair of fun socks? These ones are woven to look just like slices of pizza, with three different flavors in every order: Hawaiian, veggie, or pepperoni. They also come packaged in a cute pizza box, and each pair is made from a soft cotton blend. Available sizes: 5.5-9 & 9.5-13

26 This Ever-Changing Infinity Cube Made With Aluminum Alloy SMALL FISH Infinity Cube Fidget Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fidget toy can transform into tons of shapes, and it’s made from a tough aluminum alloy that’s linked together with stainless steel bearings (aka it’s built to last for a long time). And unlike some toys, this one is completely noiseless. It’s available in three colors: silver, blue, and green.

27 These Cooling Beauty Sticks That Can Also Be Used To Chill Your Wine Floraison Stainless Steel Cooling Beauty Facial Rollers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep these beauty sticks in your freezer, and they’ll always be ready to go when you need some cold therapy to soothe your complexion. They can also be used to chill your wine when cold, and each one is made from surgical-grade stainless steel that’s filled with cooling gel.

28 An Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse That Helps Add Volume To Your Hair Girl and Hair Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse Amazon $12 See On Amazon This apple cider vinegar hair rinse can help remove scalp buildup, resulting in strands that look soft and refreshed. It’s also made with vitamin E and rice water to help soothe damaged hair — and the vegan, cruelty-free formula can also help add volume.

29 This Foot & Leg Strap That Aims To Help Stretch Your Muscles The Original Stretch-EZ Foot and Leg Stretcher Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your legs feel tight or you have plantar fasciitis, this stretcher aims to help alleviate soreness. It’s great for stretching your foot, heel, Achilles tendon, hamstrings, and more. You can use while seated, lying down, as well as standing — and the cradle design helps keep your foot comfortable when pulled.

30 A Hanger Organizer For Tanks, Bras & More Dr. Organizer Steel Closet Organizer Hanger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t let your tanks and bras get lost in your dresser — keep them on this hanger, and you’ll always know exactly where they are. You can also use it to hang wet swimsuits to dry, as the frame is coated with rust-free material. The best pat? Since it’s made from 100% tough steel, you can even use it to store heavier items (like purses).

31 A Small Broom & Dustpan That Fits Nearly Anywhere WISP Cleaning Set (3-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hang this small broom and dustpan set underneath your sink, and it’ll always be ready to sweep up small messes. Pet owners will appreciate how it easily scoops up loose bits of kibble or litter. Plus, you even have the choice of four colors: blue, black, pink, or purple.

32 These Seriously Realistic Fake Rock That Hides A Spare Key RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon Don’t risk getting locked out of your house — hide a spare key inside of this fake rock. Not only does it feel and look like a real rock, but it’s also made from durable polyresin that’s weatherproof. It won’t tip over in strong winds, and works just as well concealed under a bush as it does out in the open.

33 This Genius Pickle Container With A Built-In Strainer Home-X Pickle Storage Container with Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pickle storage container does it all: In addition to storing pickles in a BPA-free plastic case, it has a built-in strainer that can be easily pulled in or out of the jar via the attached handle so the pickles are easier to remove from the container. It can also be used for other fruits and vegetables, and so many customers in the review section said it “works great.”

34 A Knife That Makes It Easier To Spread Butter Simple Preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $15 See On Amazon With small little holes along the blade, this knife curls butter into small, easily-spreadable coils so that you don’t wind up tearing holes in your bread. There’s also a larger hole at the tip if you want a bigger chunk of butter — and since it’s made from stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

35 This Mini Ladybug-Shaped Vacuum Cleaner For Dusty Desktops E ECSEM Portable Mini Desktop Vacuum Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t need to break out a giant vacuum cleaner to tidy up your desk — just use this cute ladybug one. Strong suction power easily grabs crumbs, dust, paper scraps, and more, all using only two AA batteries (which aren’t included). Plus, it comes in two colors: red or green.

36 A Waterproof Notepad That You Can Use In The Shower Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some of my most brilliant thoughts occur to me when I’m in the shower — and if I had this waterproof notepad, I would be able to jot a few down. It comes with 40 sheets that are perforated so that they’re easy to tear off, and you also get a suction cup so that you can easily hang it up.

37 This Cutting Board With Storage For Prepped Ingredients NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers Amazon $48 See On Amazon Don’t clutter up your cutting board with all your freshly-chopped ingredients — slide them into the drawers underneath this cutting board so that you have the whole surface at your disposal. The board itself is made from natural bamboo, and there are even grooves along the edges to help keep juice from dripping over.

38 A Small Humidifier That’s Undeniably Stylish Highpot Lamp Diffuser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this small humidifier just look good, but it also doubles as a small night light that’ll fit onto cramped nightstands. Many reviewers wrote about how it’s “bigger than I expected” — and if you add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, you can also use it as a diffuser.

39 The Gadget That Makes Deliciously Fresh Whipped Cream Miecux Manual Professional Whipping Cream Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simply add milk to this gadget, then pump the handle about 20 times — it’ll quickly turn the milk into deliciously fresh whipped cream. There’s no electricity required, and you can reuse it as many times as you like since none of the parts are disposable.

40 A Bottle Stopper That Looks Like A Pickle Hawwwy Funny Wine Stoppers (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from 100% food-safe silicone, this stopper means you don’t have to finish that whole bottle of wine, as its airtight seal helps keep your vino fresh for later. Each order comes with two stoppers, and they’re reusable as many times as you need.

41 These Gloves With Built-In Flashlights Mylivell LED Flashlight Glove Amazon $21 See On Amazon Got a DIY project you’d like to complete? These polyester flashlight gloves can help you see into the dark corners around your home with ease, thanks to the bright bulbs on the pointer fingers and thumbs. The fingerless tips let you grip onto tools while you work, and each order comes with batteries included.

42 A Pair Of Scissors Made For Slicing Up Pizza Dreamfarm Scizza Pizza Scissors Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rolling pizza cutters leave you with uneven slices if you aren’t careful, whereas these scissors let you cut your slices however you want. The sharp blades glide through thick crusts, while the protective guard helps prevent scratches to your pizza stones and baking sheets.

43 The Elastic Shoelaces That You Don’t Have To Tie Xpand No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ever wish your sneakers were easy slip-ons? Swap out your laces with these no-tie ones, and you’ll be able to easily slip your foot inside without tying or untying a single knot. They automatically adjust so that they aren’t too tight or too loose on your feet, and the built-in anchors keep them from adjusting out of place.

44 These Silicone Human-Shaped Cooking Utensils Centervs Human-Shaped Kitchen Utensils Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only do these human-shaped cooking utensils stand up on their own for simple storage, but they’re also made with nonstick, BPA-free silicone. They’re even resistant to heat, and one pack comes with six utensils including a whisk, basting brush, ice cream coop, and more.

45 These Monster-Themed Salad & Pasta Servers OTOTO Pasta Monsters and Salad Servers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These monster-themed servers can be used for salad or pasta, and they have cartoon eyes at the handles. They’re also made with food-safe material that’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, so cleaning them is simple. Plus, the set itself has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

46 This Flannel Blanket With Adjustable Sleeves Winthome Blanket with Sleeves Amazon $35 See On Amazon This blanket can be worn around the house for extra warmth, all thanks to the built-in sleeves (which are adjustable). It’s made with flannel, and the back even has hooks and loops so that it stays in place while you’re relaxing. It’s even available in five colors and a few different sizes.

47 This Gadget That Helps You Melt S’Mores In The Microwave Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon If it’s too rainy for outdoor s’mores, don’t worry: You can still make them in your microwave, thanks to this gadget. It’s made to secure your s’more ingredients — chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows — while they melt in the microwave. Just remember to fill the back container with water prior to cooking.

48 The Silicone Ice Cube Tray That Makes Diamond-Shaped Cubes SAWNZC Diamond Ice Cube Molds Amazon $9 See On Amazon This isn’t your ordinary ice cube tray: Instead, this one features four large ice cube molds that are shaped like diamonds, resulting in glistening, gem-shaped ice cubes. The tray is made of silicone that can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and it has over 1,500 five-star ratings.

49 These Clip-On Phone Lenses That Take Professional-Quality Photos LEKNES Phone Camera Lens Amazon $19 See On Amazon This camera lens set will help take your phone photography to the next level. It comes with three lenses total — a fisheye, wide-angle, and macro lens — which can be easily clipped onto your phone over the existing camera. Plus, the high-quality lenses are secured with durable aluminum.