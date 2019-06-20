30 Wedding Dress Quotes For The Moment You Find Your Fairy-Tale Dress

Let’s be honest, one of the perks of planning a wedding is getting to go wedding dress shopping. Trying on a limitless amount of flowy, princess-inspired dresses? It sounds like a total dream come true. If you're about to start searching for the perfect dress to say yes to, you and your bride crew will definitely need wedding dress quotes to help you embrace all the princess vibes — and champagne — to come.

You might be picturing something with a beautiful tulle skirt, or maybe you want a form-fitting mermaid dress. You may opt for a gown that has a lot of intricate lace detail, or something that's simple but elegant. Regardless of what dress you decide on, you're sure to look absolutely radiant on your special day. Some would even say ‘Gram-worthy, which is why you should have some wedding dress captions ready to go. It’s like the moment you put on a veil to see how it looks with your dress: The right wedding dress quotes will tie in perfectly with every picture-perfect moment you capture.

So, even though dress shopping and wedding planning as a whole can be a bit stressful, remember to take a breath and soak it all up. Allow yourself to revel in the joy that is being engaged, and of course, don't forget to use these yes to the dress captions for the photos you take along the way.

"Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren "On the road to Mrs." "I want a marriage more beautiful than my wedding. But to set the standard, the wedding should be pretty damn gorgeous." "The party don't start until the bride walks in." "Once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." — Melissa Brown "Me, myself, and I do." "A dream is a wish your heart makes." — "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella "Does this dress make me look like a Mrs.?" "Shopping for a dress that'll have the cake in tiers" "I'm in full-on fairy-tale mode." "*Twirls.*" "That moment when you find *the* dress." "Playing dress-up begins at age 5 and never truly ends." — Kate Spade "[He/She/They] stole my heart, so I'm planning revenge. I am going to take [his/her/their] last name." "A girl should be two things: Classy and fabulous." — Coco Chanel "I said yes to the dress! And [him/her/them], of course." "Life is short. Buy the dress." "You're never fully dressed without a smile." — "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" from Annie "We believe in dressing up in gorgeously impractical things, like tulle, sequins, lace, and sparkles." "Never not looking for an opportunity to dress like a princess." "Be your own kind of beautiful." "Dress like you're going somewhere better later." "I want people to see the dress but focus on the woman." — Vera Wang “Went from Miss to Mrs.” “If you’re getting married, you’ll need a good outfit.” “I hear white is back in style.” “Live, laugh, say yes to the dress.” “This looks like a great dress to get married in.” “The only time wearing white after Labor Day makes sense.” “Packing this dress for my next big adventure.” “Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress.” — Taylor Swift, “Holy Ground” “If a dress can twirl, it’s a good dress. If it has pockets, it’s perfect.” “Now that I have the dress, happily ever after can start.” “On Wednesdays, we wear wedding dresses.” “I see it. I like it. I want it. I got it.” — Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”