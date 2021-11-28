Cyber Monday
Walmart's Cyber Monday 2021 deals include a $198 Smart TV.

It's time to get all those electronics you've been eyeing.

By Daffany Chan
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Now that Black Friday is officially over, it’s time to switch gears and shop from the comfort of your couch. Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 28, and there are plenty of discounted goods available during the sales event. As always, you’ll be able to snag all the deals online, so no need to rush to your nearest superstore. If you’re ready to pick up some sweet gifts for your BFFs (or yourself), here’s a look at the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday event features deals on a wide range of goods, including toys, electronics, fashions, home decor, beauty essentials, and more — which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on everything you need for the holidays. If you’re looking for some inspo on what to purchase your SO or family members this season, you can even check out Walmart’s Gift Guide, which helps you search for gifts by category, price, brand, and more.

Some unbeatable deals you can snag this Cyber Monday at Walmart include $101 off an Instant Pot and $60 off a FitBit. Check out this curated list of Walmart’s top Cyber Monday 2021 deals to get started.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black
Walmart
$329
$279
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer with Air Fryer Lid
Walmart
$200
$99
Hisense 43-inch Class 1080P FHD LED Roku Smart TV
Walmart
$248
$198
AirPods Pro
Walmart
$197
$159
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart
$99
$79
Fitbit Charge 4 (NFC) Activity Fitness Tracker, Black
Walmart
$129
$69
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
$599
$397
Mini Portable Projector, 2021 Upgraded Full 1080P HD
Walmart
$110
$60

Of course, you can score all the sweet deals available on Walmart’s Cyber Monday section on its website through Nov. 29.