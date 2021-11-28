Now that Black Friday is officially over, it’s time to switch gears and shop from the comfort of your couch. Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 28, and there are plenty of discounted goods available during the sales event. As always, you’ll be able to snag all the deals online, so no need to rush to your nearest superstore. If you’re ready to pick up some sweet gifts for your BFFs (or yourself), here’s a look at the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday event features deals on a wide range of goods, including toys, electronics, fashions, home decor, beauty essentials, and more — which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on everything you need for the holidays. If you’re looking for some inspo on what to purchase your SO or family members this season, you can even check out Walmart’s Gift Guide, which helps you search for gifts by category, price, brand, and more.

Some unbeatable deals you can snag this Cyber Monday at Walmart include $101 off an Instant Pot and $60 off a FitBit. Check out this curated list of Walmart’s top Cyber Monday 2021 deals to get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Of course, you can score all the sweet deals available on Walmart’s Cyber Monday section on its website through Nov. 29.