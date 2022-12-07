Step into the magenta-verse.
Pantone’s Color Of The Year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, which it describes as “a shade rooted in nature, descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.” Considering it’s meant to invoke “the forces of nature,” it’s fitting that travelers will want to add some Viva Magenta travel destinations to their 2023 bucket list.
Step into the “magenta-verse” in the new year by venturing to places where the joyful and electrifying shade naturally occures. From vibrant sunsets and pink lagoons to flower fields and spectacular rock formations, check out these Viva Magenta destinations inspired by Pantone’s Color Of The Year.