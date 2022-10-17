Going to Disney World is something that should be on everyone’s bucket list, but you don’t want to go to the most magical place with just anyone. For a truly memorable vacay, you want to bring along your besties — and Visit Orlando is helping to make that dream come true with a sweet giveaway. With the 12 Days of Magical Getaways sweepstakes, you could win a trip to Disney World with your BFFs, plus plenty of extra freebies to make your vacation even more magical.

You and three of your closest friends can win the ultimate Disney vacation that includes park tickets, a hotel stay, and even a $500 gift card so you can buy matching Minnie Mouse ears and all the theme park treats you’re craving. Plus, it’s the best time to visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida right now, as all four theme parks are celebrating the Magic Kingdom’s 50th anniversary from now until the end of March 2023 with themed merch, food, and even special characters. Even if you just haven’t been to Disney since you were little, this is time to make it happen. While you’re there, check out all the new attractions like the Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster at EPCOT or revisit the classics you loved as a kid like the Haunted Mansion.

Visit Orlando’s 12 Days of Magical Getaways is the perfect opportunity to finally check off that bestie trip to Disney you’ve been talking about doing in your group chat, while saving tons of money. Of course, you’ll first need to know how to enter to win.

How To Enter Visit Orlando’s 12 Days Of Magical Getaways

©Disney

Visit Orlando isn’t just giving away one trip for four BFFs, but 12, greatly increasing your chances of scoring the free getaway. Starting Dec. 6, Visit Orlando will be announcing winners each day for 12 days. All you need to do to be eligible is to enter the sweepstakes from now through Dec. 5. The short entry form includes entering basic information like your name, email, and address as well as the most important part: a photo with your fave people “showing off [your] Orlando fandom.”

This could be a selfie of you and your Disney-loving besties or a throwback snap of your family at Walt Disney World. Just make sure your photo follows all the sweepstakes entry rules. As for the fine print, keep in mind the contest is open to U.S. residents who are 21 and older and reside in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Washington, D.C. You only get one entry per person, but each one of your friends can enter to make your chances even greater. If chosen, you will need to book your trip before June 29, 2023, so don’t sleep on planning your magical vacay.

What’s Included In The 12 Days Of Magical Getaways Trip To Disney World?

©Disney

Each one of the 12 lucky winners will be receiving a prize package that includes:

$250 Frontier Airlines ticket vouchers for your flight to and from Orlando

A 2-Night stay at a deluxe Walt Disney World hotel

3-Day park hopper tickets for Walt Disney World theme parks

A $500 Disney Gift Card

Visit Orlando swag bags

Ground transportation to and from your hotel from the Orlando airport

Plus, the giveaway includes ticket vouchers, swag bags, theme park tickets, and ground transportation for you and your three guests, meaning you can bring your BFFs along. The gift card is just for the winner, but you can share it with your besties to buy your matching ears and other merch. The Disney gift card can also be used on snacks and meals, so go ahead and start making restaurant reservations at the places you’ve been eyeing on the Disney foodie side of TikTok.

Sound fun and doable? If yes, text your group chat now, find your pic to submit, and wish upon the second star to the right you’re one of the lucky 12 to go to Disney with your BFFs next year.