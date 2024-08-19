Good vibes and even better haircuts are what VicBlends is all about. The barber-turned-social media star has amassed over 15 million followers, thanks to his feel-good videos on TikTok.

VicBlends, aka Victor Fontanez, always wanted to be a motivational speaker, and giving out free haircuts on the street was the perfect opportunity to make those connections. “Having a conversation is the most important thing that barbers do,” the 25-year-old tells Elite Daily.

I just wanted to give somebody a free cut and talk to them. Looking back at it now, it was a blessing.

In 2021, he started his viral series giving free haircuts to people on the street in exchange for a good convo. His first TikTok now has over 11.8 million views, but when it started blowing up, Fontanez says he couldn’t quite comprehend what was going on. “I just wanted to give somebody a free cut and talk to them,” he says. “Looking back at it now, it was a blessing.”

His conversations with people who sit in his chair vary, but they’re all motivational with positive themes. Whether it’s a young kid wanting to be an engineer to a retired vet who hasn’t received a haircut in two years, Fontanez’s goal is to understand where each person is coming from and make them smile with inspiring words and a dapper look to match.

The content creator still gives out free cuts to those in need but also delivers signature styles to celebs like Tom Brady and Lil Yachty on his podcast, DeepCut. On the show, he interviews big guests like Tony Hawk, while giving them a cut in his chair.

Below, while attending his first-ever red carpet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party, VicBlends dishes on his fave celeb he’s worked with so far and his thoughts on viral hair trends for the fall. (FYI, it’s a hard pass on one of today’s most trending looks.)

Elite Daily: Who's been your favorite guest on the DeepCut podcast?

VicBlends: We got an upcoming episode that is my favorite. It's with Big Sean. When y'all watch it, you’ll know why it's my favorite episode. That one hit me right in the heart.

ED: Who would you like to get on the podcast next?

VB: Barack Obama. It's my dream to have Barack Obama on the podcast.

ED: What are some hair trends that you're seeing for the fall?

VB: Burst fade. A lot of guys used to get the mullet, but now it's kind of like a burst fade on the side. I'm trying to get more guys to get the buzz cut, because I think that should be in.

ED: Celebs like Travis Kelce have a low taper fade. Is that staying for the fall?

VB: Travis Kelce really got the VicBlends, if we want to be honest. He got what I have. I had it first, but Travis has a good haircut. Shout-out to my guy Patty (@patty_cuts) — he cuts his hair. But yeah, the low taper fade is a good cut that will be around in the fall. People should get more low taper fades, for sure.

ED: What do you think of broccoli perms?

VB: I can't do no broccoli perm.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

ED: Are mullets really out?

VB: Yeah, I see more burst fades now. People are more into the mohawk-type mullets.

ED: And what's your stance on middle versus side part? It’s a controversial debate online.

VB: It depends on how your hair grows, right? You can't say middle part or side part. You should get a style custom to your hair.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.