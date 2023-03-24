Recently, Lisa Vanderpump personally shot me a text that read, “Hey b*itch! Wanna come to Vegas?” I accepted the gracious invitation, and the two of us clinked champagne glasses at Vanderpump á Paris before playing the slots and ranking the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast from worst to best. Andy Cohen stopped by to deliver tequila via shot ski, and the whole thing was a fabulously drunken Bravo affair.

Just kidding — that’d never happen, not even in my wildest dreams. In reality, the friendly PR crew at Caesars Entertainment welcomed me for a decadent tasting at Vanderpump á Paris, Lisa’s second Sin City restaurant inside Paris Las Vegas, just one of the infamous Vanderpump Rules filming locations us regular folks can make a reservation at.

Las Vegas’ close proximity to LA is just one reason the West Coast casts of spicy Bravo shows are flocking to the strip. Another reason is debauchery, followed by drama. Season 10 of Pump Rules now revolves around Raquel Leviss’ salacious affair with Tom Sandoval, not to mention the many frogs she kissed (ahem, Tom Schwartz) before finding Ariana Madix’s man— I mean, her prince.

During my stop at Vanderpump à Paris, I was seated at the very same table Raquel and Lala Kent were when they each shamelessly flirted with Oliver Saunders, Garcelle Beauvais’ son, and Raquel’s ultimate Season 10, Episode 5 conquest. What a doozy. The table was one of the most opulent in the French-themed restaurant, and I so wished a production crew was on hand to capture my every (not as messy) move.

If you’re inspired to visit Vegas soon, I highly recommend a Vanderpump à Paris rezzie for the ultimate Bravolebrity treatment. Below, my top picks from the menu. As for what to caption your inevitable IG pic, there’s only one option you should sing along with me: you know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our lives.

The Fab European Decor Caesars Entertainment You’ll want video footage of every corner inside Vanderpump à Paris, from the sprawling bar to the giant crystal chandeliers and the whimsical florals that weave through iron gates. The space is designed to feel like a historic park in Paris, and my kudos go to Lisa for achieving that exact vibe. Oh, and remember those life-size dogs adorned with velvety bows and bling around their collar on the show? They’re there for your viewing pleasure.

Louvre At First Sight ($26.95) Caesars Entertainment The oversized cocktail and dinner menu is shaped like a read-all-about-it-newspaper that’ll cover your entire face, a fun souvenir that’s actually available for purchase (ask your server for the price). It’s hard not to immediately gravitate towards the Louvre at First Sight, a photogenic gem presented in a glass, triangular-shaped vessel designed to look like the iconic Parisian museum. Bubbling with hickory smoke that lingers for minutes (but, like, in a good way), the cocktail features mezcal, prickly pear, lemon, jalapeño honey, orange bitters, and aquafaba.

Le Marg ($20.95) Caesars Entertainment Any margarita fan will enjoy this sweet, sugary option, made with blanco tequila, Cointreau, Chambord, blueberries, lime, and firewater and orange bitters. Plus, that purple flower on top is so cute.

Le Dirty Bleu ($21.95) Vanderpump à Paris I’m absolutely a martini person, but I’ve never tried a martini quite like this one. It includes gin, blue cheese-stuffed olives, rosemary, and — wait for it — everything bagel spice around the rim.

Vanderpump Vesper ($21.95) Palm & Ocean The Vesper martini is famously James Bond’s go-to, and apparently, a favorite of Lisa’s too. (It’s also my No. 1 drink of choice). The drink is strong, and that’s because it’s a double-whammy made of gin, Vanderpump vodka, lillet blanc (often made with dry vermouth at other restaurants), and a lemon twist.

Birdcage Aux Fromages ($39.95) Caesars Entertainment Have you ever seen a more ‘Gram-worthy cheese board? This one’s literally served in a birdcage decorated with camembert (a creamy cheese), three types of goat cheese (chèvre, truffled tremoe, and humboldt fog), plus fig toast, crackers, and assorted fruit.

Trio De Tartares ($29.95) Caesars Entertainment I suggest making a Vanderpump á Paris reservation around 9 p.m., when it’s early enough to grab a bite, but almost time to head to the after-party spot (the sprawling nightclub Omnia is just a quick cab ride away at Caesars Palace). For energy to dance all night, try light bites like the tartares, comprised of salmon, ahi tuna, hamachi, shrimp, and sea bass.

Ratatouille Frites ($16.95) Caesars Entertainment For a crunchier selection, this dish features tasty, crispy fried sweet potatoes topped with onions, peppers, peppadews (another type of pepper I honestly had to Google), squash, beets, and gruyère cheese.

Le Grand Puff ($14.95) Caesars Entertainment Le Grand Puff is basically made of good AF cream puffs packed with caramel and crème anglaise, a vanilla pudding-like filling. If sweet, sweet drama goes down at a table nearby, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Vanderpump à Paris is now open inside Paris Las Vegas.