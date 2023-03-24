Recently, Lisa Vanderpump personally shot me a text that read, “Hey b*itch! Wanna come to Vegas?” I accepted the gracious invitation, and the two of us clinked champagne glasses at Vanderpump á Paris before playing the slots and ranking the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast from worst to best. Andy Cohen stopped by to deliver tequila via shot ski, and the whole thing was a fabulously drunken Bravo affair.
Just kidding — that’d never happen, not even in my wildest dreams. In reality, the friendly PR crew at Caesars Entertainment welcomed me for a decadent tasting at Vanderpump á Paris, Lisa’s second Sin City restaurant inside Paris Las Vegas, just one of the infamous Vanderpump Rules filming locations us regular folks can make a reservation at.
Las Vegas’ close proximity to LA is just one reason the West Coast casts of spicy Bravo shows are flocking to the strip. Another reason is debauchery, followed by drama. Season 10 of Pump Rules now revolves around Raquel Leviss’ salacious affair with Tom Sandoval, not to mention the many frogs she kissed (ahem, Tom Schwartz) before finding Ariana Madix’s man— I mean, her prince.
During my stop at Vanderpump à Paris, I was seated at the very same table Raquel and Lala Kent were when they each shamelessly flirted with Oliver Saunders, Garcelle Beauvais’ son, and Raquel’s ultimate Season 10, Episode 5 conquest. What a doozy. The table was one of the most opulent in the French-themed restaurant, and I so wished a production crew was on hand to capture my every (not as messy) move.