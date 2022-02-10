33 Purrrfect Instagram Captions For When Your Cat Is Your Valentine

When Valentine’s Day arrives, it only makes sense that you want to express your love to every person and pet in your life. And let’s be honest: if anyone’s been there for you over the years, it’s your cat. So go ahead and pick out a cute Instagram caption for when your cat is your Valentine to show your feed you’re full of felines.

It’s probably safe to say that you have plenty of Instagram-worthy cat photos just waiting to be posted on your camera roll, so the options for a cute Valentine’s day post are endless. You could opt for one of your furry BFF the day you brought them home, with a caption like, “I’ve been smitten for this kitten since the beginning.” Or you could post a super cute selfie with your fur baby, and tell the world you can’t wait to spend all nine lives with this one. If that isn’t true love, I don’t know what is.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you tell the world about your purrrfect Valentine — it’s just that you do. Your cat may not remember, but you’ll love looking back on that super sweet cat Instagram post over the years. Plus, it’s a lot of fun to see all your other fellow pet lovers tap the like button and leave sweet comments. Just find a sweet photo of your fluffy friend, then scroll through these adorable cat Instagram captions for your Valentine with four paws.

Shutterstock