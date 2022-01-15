Ready or not, Jan. 18 is on its way.
On Jan. 18, Uranus will station direct in Taurus, bringing forth major shakeups. This unconventional planet usually stations retrograde every seven months, so while this tends to be a regular part of its movement, the day Uranus emerges from is retrogradation can prompt sudden upheavals in the house it’s traveling through in your birth chart.
Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect:
As Uranus stations direct, the shakeups that take place may be a bit unexpected. Financial matters are the one area you tend to seek stability, so the influence of Uranus may not be well-received, but it’s definitely necessary. Change doesn’t have to be a bad thing.