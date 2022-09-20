Pack your visit with these must-see attractions.
What do you get when you combine a working movie studio with a theme park? Universal Studios Hollywood. On any given day in the park, you can drink Butterbeer in Hogsmeade, travel to Jurassic Park, and see some of your favorite TV shows filming on the backlot. For your next trip to Universal City, you may want to know what Universal Studios Hollywood attractions to prioritize first.
The California version may be smaller than its Florida sister, but there are still a ton of rides and roller coasters at Universal Studios Hollywood. Having a ranking of the best Universal Studios Hollywood rides and attractions can only help you schedule the perfect day in the park. When you’re not taking pics with minions or eating a giant donut from The Simpsons, it’s worth the wait to stand in these 11 queues.