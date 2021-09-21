Universal Studios Has The Cutest Beetlejuice Merch For Halloween Horror Nights

Because “it’s showtime!”
Halloween will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to get your ghoulfriends together to visit one of the best theme park Halloween events of the year: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.
Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando is pulling out all the stops for its 30th celebration with haunted houses inspired by Beetlejuice and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, a ‘Gram-worthy menu of sweet treats, and some sweet Halloween Horror Nights 2021 merch as well.