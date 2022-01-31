You’ll feel like you’re partying in New Orleans.
Mardi Gras festivities are about to begin at Universal Studios, and this year’s menu is tastier than ever before. From Feb. 5 to Apr. 24, guests can enjoy Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2022 food by visiting various food and beverage kiosks.
You’ll be able to enjoy delicious (and Insta-worthy) treats like beignets and jambalaya during your Universal Orlando stay with a “Mardi Gras Food and Beverage” card or by purchasing items individually. You just need to know where to find the Mardi Gras dish you’re looking for at Universal.