One of the best things about the holiday season is counting down the days until Dec. 25 while you’re rocking an ugly sweater. You love the holidays so much, you may have an entire collection of ugly Christmas sweaters you wear on the regular. They keep you warm and effortlessly put everyone in the right mood with an immense amount of bells, sparkles, ribbons, and necessary fluff. Maybe you’ve found the perfect ugly Christmas sweater that lights up, sings a song, or really just makes someone laugh. When you and your friends are prepping for your ugly sweater party, you have to remember to snap some pictures and pair them with these ugly sweater Instagram captions and quotes.

Embrace the vibes of whatever sweater you're wearing with a caption that's fun, funny, and sometimes even punny. The holiday season is all about bringing people together in a jolly way, and that’s exactly what a good Instagram post with your Christmas sweater can do. Friends scrolling through their feeds will smile at how festive you look, and then laugh at your ugly sweater party caption. There’s need to even worry about coming up with the words on your own, because all you have to do is choose one of these 45 ugly sweater quotes. It's time to cozy up in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and embrace the season — after all, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

Shutterstock

"Don’t tell bae, but I stole [his/her/their] ugly sweater." "Fleece Navidad." "Really sleighin’ it in this Christmas sweater." "This is what sweater weather looks like." "This ugly sweater is worth the work of hand washing it later.” "Blessed and Christmas sweater-obsessed." "The tree isn't the only thing getting lit this year, because my sweater also has lights in it." "The best time to wear a Christmas sweater is actually all the time." "I’m snowtorious for my ugly sweaters." "I’m going to Dancer and Prancer around in this Christmas sweater." "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone "The forecast for today is 100% chance of ugly sweater weather." "Eat, drink, and wear a tacky Christmas sweater." "Feelin’ jolly AF." "I dare you not to laugh at my ugly Christmas sweater." "I'm only a morning person on December 25." “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "My sweaters every day: slay. My sweaters in December: sleigh." "You’re never fully dressed without an ugly Christmas sweater." "Smiling's my favorite." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Express your elf." "I’m feeling fab-yule-ous." "When I’ve got my Christmas sweater on, you know I’m up to snow good." "Attitude is everything when you’re wearing a ton of jingle bells and pom poms." "Watch out ‘Vogue,’ here I come." "Christmas sweaters are beautiful in their own little ways." “If an ugly sweater is not standing out, it’s just a regular sweater." "I always jingle all the way when I get dressed in the morning.” "When in doubt, wear an ugly Christmas sweater." "You may be wondering how someone can be so cute in something so tacky." "I put the ‘i’ in coziness." "When it’s on my dog, it’s a pug-ly Christmas sweater." "There’s no room for bah humbug around this sweater." “I wait all year long to wear this sweater.” “The best time to wear a striped sweater…” — Spongebob Squarepants “I know, my fashion choices sleigh all day.” “Resting Grinch face.” “Havin’ a holly jolly holiday.” “Son of a nutcracker!” “You go, Glen Coco!” — Mean Girls “Joy to the wool.” “If it’s not an ugly sweater, I’m not wearing it this holiday season!” “‘Tis the season to be tacky.” “So ugly, it’s cute, duh!” “What ugly sweater?”

