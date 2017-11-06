36 Turkey Puns For Thanksgiving Captions To Feast Your Eyes On

Once Halloween comes and goes, some people may already have setting up the menorah, decking the halls, or other holiday festivities that typically happen in December on their mind — and I’m all for it. Personally, I could listen to Christmas-themed playlists all year round. However, just because all those other end-of-year holidays may have more fun decor and music doesn’t mean you should neglect the food and family-centric celebration that follows #spookySZN but precedes the rest: Thanksgiving. It’s a tur-key annual experience, and it should be documented as such on Instagram. That’s why you should have a list of funny turkey puns for Thanksgiving captions, because you’re going to document it on social media to the fullest.

Instagram is a great place to post a picture of the delicious spread your family put together, or a video of the pumpkins and fall decor around the house. It’s also a perfect time to get in the spirit with some Thanksgiving or turkey-inspired captions. Puns may not be your typical jam, but they sure make for some cute ‘Grams.

So bring on the abundance of turkey and side dishes, cherished family memories, Grandma’s homemade apple pie, and a little break from work or school. These punny Thanksgiving food captions are sure to spruce up your pun game on Instagram this #turkeySZN.

"Gobble gobble." "Time to get basted." "Feast your eyes." "What a cluster pluck." "Smir-key, Per-ky, Quir-key Turkey." "My gobble-let overfloweth." "Gravy train to freedom." — Barack Obama "Will I eat leftovers for a week? Well I cran, and I will." "No fowl play involved in carving this turkey." "This pumpkin pied to be here tonight." "This stuffing is the tur-key to my heart." "We dress up on Halloween. Turkeys dress up on Thanksgiving.” "To watch football or Butterball, that is the question." "When turkeys get into a fight, they get the stuffing knocked out of them!" "The only thing that's not eating on Thanksgiving is the turkey, because it's stuffed." "You used to let me break the [wishbone]." — @Darcadiaa on Twitter "Hey I just met you, and this is gravy. But here's my stuffing, so carve me maybe." "You know it's all about that baste." "Pie am so very grateful for this turkey.” "Pour some gravy on that turkey.” “Fam knows the tur-key to my heart is pumpkin pie.” "Stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey.” "The difference between chickens and turkeys? Chickens celebrate Thanksgiving." "Who are you most likely to get compliments from on Thanksgiving? The sweet potatoes." "What did the turkey say to the hunter? Quack, quack, quack." "Why did the turkey cross the road? To prove he wasn’t chicken!" "Why did the police arrest the turkey? They suspected it of fowl play.” "Am I the turkey tonight? Because I am stuffed.” “Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you.” — @mdewerth on Twitter “Hit me, gravy, one more time.” “Gobble, baby, gobble, baby, gobble, baby, gobble.” “It’s all gravy.” “I’ll take it to my grave-y.” “NGL, I’m plucking hilarious.” “All the right stuffing.” “Got a chicken on the side dish.”