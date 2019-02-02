If you're filled with wanderlust, you know that it's not always about your final destination, but the journey of getting there that can be just as exciting. That's especially true if you're traveling via train. Planes allow you to soar among the clouds, but trains are where you really get to take in the scenic views as you're cruising along the track. If you're lucky enough to snag a window seat, you'll want to pack some captions for train pictures as well.

While sitting by the window, you can listen to a playlist of songs about traveling while gazing out the window and daydreaming. Seeing the trees whiz on by like green blurs may even make you feel like you’re on the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter. The whole experience from platform to train car is ‘Gram-worthy, which is why you need to start thinking about train captions now.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that it’s safe to travel domestically. So, if you have a travel itch you’re looking to scratch, it might be time to book your next train adventure. It could be a cross-country trip or just the train ride home. Either way, you'll want to keep these 30 train quotes handy. Snap a pic in a cute outfit waiting at the station with your luggage, or grab a plandid selfie of you staring out the window. By having these train track quotes for Instagram pics snapped along the way, you can magically post with ease like you really are a Hogwarts student off to another year of school.

"Live the life that people write novels about." "I'm afraid my train of thought has left the station." "I love you to the moon and back, and all the way down the railroad track." "I think I can. I think I can. I think I can." — Watty Piper, The Little Engine That Could "Sometimes, all you need is a new perspective." "Life is an adventure, dare it." — Mother Teresa "Not to derail the conversation, but look at this view.” "I'm on the right track to somewhere great." "With a view like this, I know I'm heading in the right direction." "Wishing this was the Hogwarts Express." "The only way of catching a train I have ever discovered is to miss the train before." — G.K. Chesterton "Sometimes, that light at the end of the tunnel is a train." — Charles Barkley "If a train doesn't stop at your station, then it's not your train." — Marianne Williamson "Choo choo." "Forever catching trains." "It’s a magic carpet on a rail, never takes a rest. Flying through the mountains and the snow." — Tom Hanks, The Polar Express "‘Cause that’s the way things happen on the Polar Express." — Tom Hanks, The Polar Express "Life is a train, get on board." — Khaled Hosseini "A traveler without observation is a bird without wings." — Moslih Eddin Saadi "All aboard!" "One should always have something sensational to read in the train." — Oscar Wilde "By plane, by train, by boat — it doesn't matter as long as I can travel." "Wildest ride in the wilderness." — Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad “This is my kind of training.” “Come on, do the locomotion.” — Little Eva, “The Loco-Motion” “Full steam ahead.” “Anything from the trolley?” — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire “The view from here is quite at-track-tive.” “The whole world’s a blur.” “My favorite journey is looking out the window.” — Edward Gorey

