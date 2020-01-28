Whether you're snuggled up in bed or hanging out with your besties, at some point in the day, you’re pulling out your phone to watch and share TikTok videos. It's so easy to get lost in the scroll with all the awesome and hilarious videos that are out there. After a while, it may even inspire you to create some fun content yourself. The first step is deciding what kind of TikTok video you want to post. There are dance trends, viral food recipes, and lip-syncing challenges, which all need clever TikTok captions when it’s time to post.

The caption is what can really set your TikTok video over the edge and make it “For You” page-worthy. When you have a really cool video, you don't want to flub it all up with a caption that isn't note-worthy. You also don't want to overthink it too much. Some of the best captions are short and sweet. You just have to find the right TikTok caption for your video.

Go with TikTok quotes from a viral video that will make everyone laugh or something that perfectly describes your creation in a witty way. You could also use an inspiring quote for your more serious videos, or just something punny because you know everyone loves a good pun. If you're having a hard time coming up with the words on your own, just use any of these 45 TikTok captions that can easily be plugged into any video. Once you've posted, you can get right back to scrolling through your feed, watching all the dance vids, memes, and challenges your heart desires.

"They said it was a challenge, but I guess they were lying." "Just dance." — Lady Gaga, "Just Dance" "Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life." "What, like it's hard?" — Legally Blonde "This is what the life of the party looks like." "I'm not even going to tell you how long this took to make." "Monkey see, monkey do." — Proverb "Getting lost in what I love." "Dance like no one's watching." "So, you wanna make a TikTok?" "This is what we do when we're bored." "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK" "I say dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh." — Tones and I, "Dance Monkey" "Just trying to be a little more me." "Them: So, what did you do today? Me: ..." "Felt cute. Might TikTok later." "Boss: Why were you late for work? Me: I was making a TikTok." "I'm creating a life I love." "Life is like riding a bicycle. You gotta keep moving. If you don't, you'll fall over." "Dancing through life." — Wicked "To TikTok, or not to TikTok? That is the question." "Warning: This is what happens when my favorite song comes on." "I would say my day was pretty productive." "Monday is for TikTok... also Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday." "You got to do it with a passion, or not at all." "Why be moody when you can shake your booty?" "I hope one day kids will read about TikTok in their history books." "This was before my first coffee of the day. Can you believe it?" "I just wanted to make you stop and stare." "I don't want to look back and think, 'I could have posted that on TikTok.'" "If you smiled at all, you have to like it. Those are the rules." "I never miss a chance to dance." "Your challenge has been accepted." "If you stumble, just tell everyone you learned a new dance on TikTok." "If I told you this was shot in one take, would you believe me?" “Is this too cheugy?” “Don’t be surprised if one day I just…” “Just trying to be the next Charli D’Amelio.” “ I'm a savage. Classy, bougie, ratchet. Sassy, moody, nasty. Acting stupid, what's happening?” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage” “Live your life with arms wide open. Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten.” — Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten” “Did I part my hair the right way?” “Friends don't let friends make TikToks alone.” “Hollywood, do I call you or do you call me?” “On my way to the Hype House.” “If enough people like this, maybe Dunkin can make a drink after me too.”