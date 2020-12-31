Celebrating New Year's Eve may be more chill this year as you opt to watch the ball drop at home instead of toasting with your besties at a crowded bar at midnight. An evening spent in your pajamas will be the perfect time to reflect on all the memories of the past year as you scroll through your camera roll. Post the gems you find and pair them with Instagram captions for throwback New Year's Eve pictures to spread the good vibes and times on your feed.

Nostalgia can put you in your feels and make you wish time travel was a real thing. It can also make you laugh, daydream, or feel so at peace. By posting a recap of the year you had, you’ll be sharing that cozy feeling with all your friends who were there with you along the way. That #TBT recap will be easier to post with the right New Year’s pic quotes. Since you’re choosing to have a more low-key NYE with just your roomies, you could even post some new year captions for pictures of the last time you all went out in sparkling jumpsuits and glittery makeup lewks.

Looking back on the champagne you sipped with your SO on a beach or ringing in last New Year's on a ski trip with all your friends can feel pretty similar to traveling. The best part? You don't have to spend money on a plane ticket, pack a suitcase, or leave your home in order to relive these experiences. All you need are some New Year's Eve photo captions to travel into your past memories with a throwback post on Instagram. Any of the New Year’s Eve pics you’ve got will pair perfectly with any of these 40 New Year’s captions to let the party vibes and good times be re-lived on the 'Gram.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

"Looking back on the past and feeling grateful." "I'm still thinking about how long this sparkler lasted." "Here's to making more memories like this one day." "The vibes were immaculate." "These nights will live in my heart forever." "All about the nostalgia this New Year's Eve." "Would highly recommend digging through your camera roll every once in a while." "I would trade my bed for midnight beach talks any day." "Some moments sparkle years after they've happened." "Where were you this time last year?" "Slightly blurry, but still cute." "365 days later." "How am I just finding this photo in my camera roll?" "Oh, those nights in the city were something else." "Manifesting more memories like these next year." "This is probably my happy place." "I could make a scrapbook with the photos from this night." "It feels like this happened yesterday." "We had no idea what we were in for." "Holding on tight to those late night talks and laughs." "Let's skip ahead to when we can make memories like this again." "A flashback to the days that belong in Polaroid frames." "Look at all of that glitter." "So, where is the world at with inventing time machines?" "From one New Year's Eve to the next." "What I would give for a firework show right now." "TBH, I don't miss this crowd in Times Square." "Good things happen. This is proof." "Waiting for the ball to drop like..." "And it went like this." "Thankful for this." "No regrets, just amazing mems." “Just throwin’ it back a little.” “I remember it all too well.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” “Oh, the times we had.” “Throwing it back to the time I threw it back on the dance floor.” “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you.” — Taylor Swift, “New Year’s Day” “We may be heading into a new year, but these memories will last forever.” “Glad I’m not wearing those shoes this year.” “I’m good at living in the moment, but better at reliving this moment.”