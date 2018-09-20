30 Captions For All Your Cute Throwback Halloween Photos

When October rolls around, it's time to break out the old Halloween costume photos for the 'Gram. The costume choices alone are chock-full of throwbacks, from your favorite cartoons to your go-to Disney movies. Who wasn’t a Disney princess at least once in the early aughts, and who can forget the classic Barbie cheerleader costume we all know and love? For all of your #TBT posts, you'll need some Instagram captions for throwback Halloween pics to make posting a breeze.

It's universally accepted that the best day of the week on Instagram is throwback Thursday. What’s even better is when the TBT goes back a decade or two so you can really see your SO or BFFs as tiny humans in all their toddler glory. Not only is it fun to see your friends when they were little, but the nostalgic feels are all too real.

These throwbacks are a nice trip down Memory Lane and bring back so many memories of your trick-or-treating days. Looking at a TBT post, it’ll automatically make you remember the struggle of picking out what costume to wear that year, and the unmatched excitement of when the sun was beginning to set and you could finally venture into the night. Looking back on the old pics of your Halloween costumes is just a reminder of what a cool kid you were. Plus, let's be honest: you can't wait to show off your homemade Disney Princess costume or the spooky pumpkin outfit your mom made you wear. If you go back to your middle school days, share some photos of when you and your friends did a hilarious group costume. Use any of these 30 captions to capture the nostalgia factor when sharing your cutest throwback Halloween photos. After posting, sit back and watch those sweet likes start rolling in like Halloween candy.

"Take me away to better days." — Natasha Bedingfield, "Pocketful Of Sunshine" “For some of us, Halloween is every day.” ― Tim Burton "Some nights I wish I could go back in life. Not to change sh*t, just to feel a couple things twice." — Drake, "6PM in New York" "When I was little, I didn't care about things like what to wear because my parents dressed me. Looking back at some of my old pictures, it's obvious that my parents didn't care, either." "I used to be a superhero." — Ani DiFranco, "Superhero" "I'll take a one way ticket back to the '90s, please." "Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat if you don't, I don't care. I'll pull down your underwear!" — "Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet" "I am my own ghost, haunting the memories I love the most." "Wicked never looked so cute." "They say, 'If you've got it, haunt it.' Clearly, I've been haunting it for years." "A wee bit wicked." "Still looking for the house with the fun size candy bars." "I'm a mouse... duh." — Mean Girls "I've been creepin' it real for years." "Witch better have my candy." "I put a curse on whoever gave me a toothbrush for Halloween." "Fangs for the memories." "I'm only a little bit batty." "I think we can all agree that I was un-boo-lievably cute." "I hope you find this #tbt humerus." "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." — Paula Curan “I wish somebody would have told me babe, some day, these will be the good old days” — Kesha, “Good Old Days” “Me and my boos.” “I’ve always been this cute.” “I had the best day with you today.” — Taylor Swift “When all I wanted to be for Halloween was grown up.” “Right before the sugar high.” “Bow down, witches.” “I just wanted candy.” “Cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change You'll miss the magic of the good old days” — Kesha, “Good Old Days”