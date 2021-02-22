There's nothing quite like your college years. Not only is the experience about attending classes, networking, and earning a degree, but it’s also about the friends and memories you make along the way. The bond you have with your college besties is still so strong long after you graduate. You may even text your college BFFs on the regular, and you love sharing some of your fave #TBT snaps with them on the 'Gram. That's precisely why you need some captions for throwback college pictures. They'll make you smile every time you open your phone to post.

As a matter of fact, there have been plenty of times when your college group chat reminds you of something you did back in school, and it has you scrolling through your camera roll to find that exact moment in time. When you discover the adorable pic of you and your roomies staying up late studying for finals or putting together the most epic plates of food in the dining hall, it's a must-post. A #TBT college photo dump of all your favorite snaps may be the best way to share every memory you’re thinking of, but you need the right throwback college Instagram caption to finalize your post. While you may have been a pro at writing last minute essays before the midnight deadline, coming up with captions for throwback college pictures is harder than you think.

Your caption for college memories all depends on the snap you’re sharing. Something sweet requires some heartfelt college throwback Instagram quotes, while an LOL-worthy find is more suited for some funny college throwback captions for Instagram. Whatever the vibe you’re going for, these college quotes are here to make posting so seamless. All you need to do now is get ready to relive every step of your college journey as you post with any of these 45 throwback captions for your feed.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

"The good old days." "Can we go back, but not have to attend any classes?" "I miss those dining hall waffles." "Meet me on the quad?" "I wish I knew where this outfit was." "We were there for a good time, not a long time." "Never forget the power of a fire outfit on the first day of classes." "Those late-night study sessions were something else." "I miss our dorm room sleepovers." "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris Bueller's Day Off "Remember this babe cave?" "I really put the 'pro' in procrastination, didn't I?" "Avoiding the future a bit by remembering the past." "Throwing it back to when we thrived." "#CollegeLife." "My university motto was always: If tomorrow isn't the due date, today is not the do date." "We may have graduated, but these memories will last forever." "Do you think I can still get discounts with my university ID?" "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, this one only has three: I miss this." "I still wear that sweater all the time." "Those really were the best years of my life." "Remember when we all lived together in one dorm? I’m never taking anything for granted ever again." "I'd love a late-night diner sesh right now." "I guess you had to be there." "I'm good at living in the moment, but better at reliving my college moments." "College was worth it for the friends." "We're all a degree hotter than we were in this pic." "My faves then and now." "Oh, those college ways." "Hold on to your memories tight, but your dreams even tighter." This is life before you know who you're gonna be." — Taylor Swift, "Fifteen" “These are the memories that will never fade.” “Before we all got one degree hotter.” “Aren’t you grad we’re still friends?” “All that B.S. really did pay off.” “Oh, where did the time go?” – Lord Huron, “Where Did the Time Go” “I’m so glad I took a picture, because it made this memory last longer.” “I never thought I’d actually say this, but I miss school.” “Two things I miss: you and back to school shopping.” “Our little group has always been, and always will until the end.” – Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” “I can't tell you what I learned from school, but I could tell you a story or two.” – Asher Roth, “I Love College” “We had no idea what we were doing.” “My God this reminds me of when we were young.” – Adele, “When We Were Young” “So glad we got pictures or else it didn’t happen.” “I’m clearly having a moment if I’m posting throwback pics from college.” “Semesters will come and go, but these memories and friendships will last a lifetime.” “4 years of sweat, blood, and tears.” “You really can do anything you set your mind to.” “Keep calm and carry on. It’s what you learn in school that matters most, not the fancy parchment.” – William Shakespeare “Remember this day?” “How lucky it is to have something that makes it so hard to say goodbye.” – Winnie The Pooh, A.A. Milne “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” “I was too busy enjoying myself.” “Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings with the friends that turned into family.” “Some people get an education going to college. The rest get it after they get out.” “42% of people who graduate from college never read another book.” “We didn’t know we were making memories; we were just having fun.” “Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?” – One Direction, “Night Changes” “I remember it like it was yesterday.” “This is what I call unconditional love.” “It’s a good day to look back on some good days.” “Throwing it way back.” “Best Friends Forever (literally).” “Our party never ended.”