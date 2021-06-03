In true dad joke fashion, any This Is Us fan would feel inclined to caption their Father’s Day post with a simple, “This is us.” While your dad or the father figure in your life would likely appreciate the dry humor and laugh out loud, there are a whole bunch of meaningful This Is Us quotes for Father’s Day captions to choose from. Each one is tied to a scene that likely made you smile, cry, or want to text your pops, and represents a different type of father-child relationship.

If there’s one thing This Is Us knows, it’s family and how complicated things can be. Throughout the show, siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall navigate every complexity of their relationships with each other and their parents, Jack and Rebecca. For example, being adopted, Randall endures the emotional twists and turns of trying to find his birth parents. At the same time, he looks after characters like Déjà, Tess, and Malik as they navigate new romances, coming out, and fatherhood. While your own family may or may not experience as many twists and turns, you’ll likely be able to relate to one of these This Is Us quotes and the deep story from which they’re born.

The following 15 This Is Us quotes for Father’s Day captions can easily be placed under a picture of you and your dad. You can post a throwback snapshot from years ago, when you were on a family vacation. If you’re seeing your Day 1 on the actual holiday, you can take a new selfie before showing your parental unit some love on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. If your dad isn’t a This Is Us fan (yet), be sure to show him the scene your quote comes from after tapping the “share” button for a sentimental and meaningful Father’s Day.

NBC